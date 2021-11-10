- new toggleable repeating background music
- set default token color palette (green/blue = manual tokens, red/orange = automatic tokens, gold/yellow = specialty tokens)
- 12 new upgrades (new total of 182)
- added developer, publisher, and game logo to start of the game (skippable with interaction)
- fixed bug where first 8 seconds of game automatic tokens wouldn't drop even if drop-rate was faster than 8 seconds
- now stores ability buttons time left in local storage
- removed developer easter eggs
- fixed several typos & neatened formatting of various text
- regular tokens & active multiplier board will now never collide with each other
- added a 7th ability button that is unlocked with the final upgrade
- fixed bug where "rain" tokens would recycle/duplicate like normal tokens and players would get an insane amount of money
- fixed but where money label would display improperly for a fraction of a second when the trillions place value changes
- added toggleable dynamic background effect where opaque tokens fall according to the tokens on the board
- Added "3D" effects for the ability buttons
- formatted all numbers in number log to $xxx,xxx,xxx.xx format
- Added new application icon
- added skins for tokens that are unlocked with "skin tokens", unlock skin tokens by prestiging
- removed herobrine
PEGGO! update for 10 November 2021
Huge 2.0 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
