PEGGO! update for 10 November 2021

Huge 2.0 Update

Build 7689491

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new toggleable repeating background music
  • set default token color palette (green/blue = manual tokens, red/orange = automatic tokens, gold/yellow = specialty tokens)
  • 12 new upgrades (new total of 182)
  • added developer, publisher, and game logo to start of the game (skippable with interaction)
  • fixed bug where first 8 seconds of game automatic tokens wouldn't drop even if drop-rate was faster than 8 seconds
  • now stores ability buttons time left in local storage
  • removed developer easter eggs
  • fixed several typos & neatened formatting of various text
  • regular tokens & active multiplier board will now never collide with each other
  • added a 7th ability button that is unlocked with the final upgrade
  • fixed bug where "rain" tokens would recycle/duplicate like normal tokens and players would get an insane amount of money
  • fixed but where money label would display improperly for a fraction of a second when the trillions place value changes
  • added toggleable dynamic background effect where opaque tokens fall according to the tokens on the board
  • Added "3D" effects for the ability buttons
  • formatted all numbers in number log to $xxx,xxx,xxx.xx format
  • Added new application icon
  • added skins for tokens that are unlocked with "skin tokens", unlock skin tokens by prestiging
  • removed herobrine

