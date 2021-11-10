Improvement
- Added FPS limitation, to have an effective limitation the slider must be set to 59 or lower.
- The player's voice sounds when jumping take into account voice sounds instead of effects.
- It is possible to put the quest area on the right of the screen with an opaque background.
- In the spellbook, purchasable spells are grayed out if the player does not yet have the required stats to learn them.
- In the upgrade spell window, spells that can rank up are grayed out if the player does not have enough scroll to rank up them.
Bug fix
- It is no longer possible to get stuck in the mountain brigand terrain between the stairs and the terrain to retrieve a shard of Ortharion. Pylons in the same area remain constantly visible.
- The monster fireballs on the way to the big bridge make less noise.
- In Lone Wolf game mode, items that are stored in the chest are correctly saved.
- Runes that add energy are correctly removed.
- When you click on a quest on the interface on the right side of the screen, the quest log opens with the correct quest directly.
