 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Ortharion project update for 10 November 2021

1.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 7689129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement

  • Added FPS limitation, to have an effective limitation the slider must be set to 59 or lower.
  • The player's voice sounds when jumping take into account voice sounds instead of effects.
  • It is possible to put the quest area on the right of the screen with an opaque background.
  • In the spellbook, purchasable spells are grayed out if the player does not yet have the required stats to learn them.
  • In the upgrade spell window, spells that can rank up are grayed out if the player does not have enough scroll to rank up them.

Bug fix

  • It is no longer possible to get stuck in the mountain brigand terrain between the stairs and the terrain to retrieve a shard of Ortharion. Pylons in the same area remain constantly visible.
  • The monster fireballs on the way to the big bridge make less noise.
  • In Lone Wolf game mode, items that are stored in the chest are correctly saved.
  • Runes that add energy are correctly removed.
  • When you click on a quest on the interface on the right side of the screen, the quest log opens with the correct quest directly.

Changed files in this update

Ortharion project Content Depot 1145571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.