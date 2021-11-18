Microsoft Flight Simulator – Game of the Year Edition

RELEASE NOTES 1.21.13.0

If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behaviour.

Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

New Aircraft: We are adding 5 brand new aircraft to Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet: Our first military jet and a highly requested feature from the community. The Top Gun: Maverick expansion will release with the movie next Spring, but we wanted simmers to have the opportunity to be able to test their need for speed this holiday.



VoloCity: We partnered with well-known German company Volocopter, which is working on an eVTOL called “VoloCity”, a vision for an urban air taxi. We worked closely with the Volocopter engineering team to develop an authentic version of the aircraft for the simulator. This is our first aircraft that can perform pinpoint landings and is a teaser of what you can look forward to in 2022

when we intend to launch helicopters in the sim.



Pilatus PC-6 Porter: This legendary short takeoff and landing (STOL) utility aircraft is a highly versatile plane from Switzerland, and our close collaboration with the manufacturer and the development efforts by famed developers Hans Hartmann and Alexander Metzger resulted in a great and fun new aircraft with exception capabilities in the simulator.



CubCrafters NX Cub: Yakima-based CubCrafters recently introduced a nosewheel option for their flagship CC-19 XCub Aircraft, popularly called the NX Cub, which we are pleased to introduce to the flight sim audience to further enhance our bush flying and off airport options.



Aviat Pitts Special S1S: One of our most popular planes gets a single-seat option with the release of this aircraft.



New Airports

We are adding 8 handcrafted airports in Central Europe and the United States:

Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP)

Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA)

Kassel Airport (EDVK)

Lugano Airport (LSZA)

Zurich Airport (LSZH)

Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO)

Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF)

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX)

The Game of the Year release is adding information about 545 previously missing airports in the United States

New Missions

Based on the popularity of the recently introduced Discovery Flights, we are adding an additional 6 locations (Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook) to this popular series

New Tutorials (produced in partnership with FS Academy)

To further expand the onboarding experience, we are adding 14 new tutorials, introducing simmers to Bush flying (in an Icon A5) and IFR (in a Cessna 172)

New Features

We are also pleased to introduce several highly requested features by the community: an updated weather system, early access to DX12, and a dev mode replay system (more info below)

New Photogrammetry Cities

As part of our ongoing collaboration with Bing Maps, we are pleased to add a number of new photogrammetry cities: Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg in Germany (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham (UK), ), Vers-Pont-Du-Gard, Chambord and Port-Vendres (France) and Utrecht (Netherlands)

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Fixed sim being stuck while loading the world data in rare cases

Improved online multiplayer plane trajectory accuracy and stability

A first implementation of DX12 can now be activated via the Option menu (requires a reboot of the title)

Navigation

New Arinc424 Cycle 2111 is now available

Flight plans that were externally loaded or manually edited on the world map will no longer be recomputed from scratch when changing the instrument procedures or the parking spots

AI controls ATC will no longer automatically send the updated flight plan from the aircraft’s instrument whenever a change is made

Weather

Improved METAR ingestion into live weather

You can now consult real airport METARs during flight from the Weather panel (only when Live Weather is active)

Updated .WPR file versionning for weather preset edition. Now handles both coverage and density for cloud layers (Formerly density became coverage). Backward compatibility has been handled

It is now possible to put clouds below sea level (-400m) for regions such the Dead Sea

Fixed AGL / MSL UI display in weather panel

Setting wind with weather panel is more coherent with in-game wind near ground

Fixed unit conversions in weather panel

Minor ui improvements in weather panel

VR

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now compatible with VR controllers on PC !

Main menu: Use the raycast mode to navigate and interact with the menus

Cockpit

Cockpit Instruments: Switch between the proximity mode (you interact with the instruments by grabbing them) and the raycast mode (you use a raycast to pinpoint the instrument you want to interact with). Beware of the autopilot as it overrides your inputs.

Yoke/stick: In the VR options, you can choose between ‘Hold’ mode (hold the interaction button to grab the yoke) and ‘Toggle’ mode (press the interaction button once to grab the yoke and press the button again to release it) to interact with the yoke at your convenience.

Toolbar: Use the raycast mode to interact with the toolbar and the in-game panels.

Yoke/stick: In the VR options, you can choose between 'Hold' mode (hold the interaction button to grab the yoke) and 'Toggle' mode (press the interaction button once to grab the yoke and press the button again to release it) to interact with the yoke at your convenience.

You cannot grab the yoke with the VR controllers and control it with hand gesture.

You can control the yoke with the stick of the left VR controllers.

You can interact properly with the instruments using the VR controllers.

Lighting issues are fixed.

VR is compatible with DX12. You might encounter a few issues as the implementation of Dx12 is still WIP.

Known issues in VR:

Known issues in VR: Only one controller is active at a time, so you cannot interact with two instruments at the same time. However, you can control the yoke and interact with an instrument simultaneously. A few planes, such as the Volocopter, have a very specific configuration (throttle or other instruments on the yoke for example) which makes them currently more complicated to control with VR controllers. We will work on a way to make these planes fully compatible with VR controllers in the future.

The HUD in Reno Races may appear in the center of the field of view. Switching out of and back to VR fixes the problem.

A large white dot appears in the center of the screen during the loading after completing a landing challenge.

You may experience a visual glitch when loading the main menu back from the cockpit.

Accessibility

Audio Customization: Option to convert to Mono for people deaf in a single ear

Option to Adjust Background Contrast in HUD has been added

Activity

New Live event landing challenge is available. You can land the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet at Miramar

G-Effect and G-Suit preference assistances have been added in the option menu

New assistance has been added to disable the automatic logbook at the end of a flight

Fixed Bushtrip progression not saved when completing a bushtrip leg

Fixed Germany bushtrip which could not be completed

Fixed Take Off Airliner Flight tutorial that cannot be completed with the keyboard only

Completing a landing challenge will no longer change Assistance settings

Planes

GENERAL

Fixed a bug with water rudders at high speeds and with water rudders incorrectly affecting aerodynamics in air

Made ITT simulation engine specific on multi engine turboprop aircraft

Modular fuel system now supports CG based triggers

The primed level of the piston engine does not reset anymore when no combustion happens

Added a new parameter to use in the flt files for turbine engines : CorrectedFF

Added TACAN related inputs

Added a SimVar that shows the effective flaps handle position when some logic makes it different than the physical position

Checklist’s highlights will now properly use the HIGHLIGHT_NODE_ID rather than the NODE_ID if specified (Previously only affected the hover highlight)

Added a parameter to specify whether or not a plane’s autothrottle attempts to maintain the Vertical Speed when controlling the airspeed

Title no longer crashes when trying to invert a one-waypoint flightplan

Added SIMVARs for TACAN Navigation

Improved accuracy of FLC speed hold system on aircraft with a calibration difference between IAS and CAS

Corrected an issue which would cause the fuel capacity of planes using the modular fuel system to be displayed as 0gal

AUDIO : added flaps drag sound effects

AUDIO : added passenger ambiences cabin in airliners

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental / Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

MCDU now support waypoint insertion in Leg Page

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Fixed HUD projection

MCDU has all its buttons highlighted on hover

ND flightplan display now has correct color

REV indication on EICAS is now display when in reverse mode

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

NavAids indicator on PFD now have adequate color

NavAids indicator symbol are removed

Airbus A320neo

Fixed a problem that prevented auto start (Ctrl+E) without external power unit

Autopilot now updates its target Vertical Speed while in VS mode

Autopilot now updates its target Altitude while in VS or Managed mode

Corrected an issue which allowed setting the Autobrakes to the MAX position in flight, when it should be disabled

Cessna Citation Longitude

Corrected an issue which caused push buttons for lights not to change state when toggled using a key

Fixed ITT alarm is ringing and caution message is displayed on PFD while ITT graph and numbers are green on PFD

Fixed aural warning related to parking brake cannot be silenced without disengaging the brake

JMB VL-3

Correction lights in the airframe

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Correction of some textures for airframe

Condition lever has new keys to bind. Preexisting bindings to mixture keys can also be used to move the lever without any change in settings

Fuel flow controller PID was tuned to avoid FF spikes when using the condition lever

Beechcraft King Air 350i

Condition lever has new keys to bind. Preexisting bindings to mixture keys can also be used to move the lever without any change in settings

Throttle levers animation gives incorrect lever position

Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Pushback service was removed from the Floats version

Daher TBM 930

Fixed aural warning related to parking braking could not be silenced without disengaging the brake

EXTRA 330LT

Removed some electrical circuits from the E330 that were not used in the plane but could be enabled using the TOGGLE_ALL_LIGHTS key

World

Fixed a crash that could occur when flying near cities with a lot of autgen buildings

Various watermasks have been added around the world

Improved night lighting by reducing the intensity of the distant sepia layer

Fixed an issue with windturbines lights sometimes no display at the right altitude

Fixed terminal missing at KSFB

VGHS airport has been renamed

Collision pass has been performed on most of the bespoke aiports

Vegetation has been twicked around Christ the Redeemer

Improved LODs on CYTZ Toronto

UI

Fixed mouse click sometimes didn’t workon external windows

Added a Minimized hud assistance under option

Moved Ingame news and Release notes at the bottom of the main menu

The Marketplace is now accessible directly from a dedicated widget in the main menu

Allow inputs to be mapped on key/button release

Community-made activities now have their own dedicated page. They are grouped by their mission type, which can now have any custom value

Peripherals

Tobii eye tracker is now supported

Added a new gamepad preset : Gamepad (Fighter Jet) to complement the F/A 18 release

Added the Afterburner controls to the commands list

Added the G Limiter controls to the commands list

SDK

Devmode

The Replay system can be activated via the devmode on PC only / Options / Experimental / Enable replay panel. More info here: NEW: Replay Feature 16

ArtProj asset groups are now automatically converted to ModelLib upon loading a project

Fixed various UI issues in Project Editor

Expose the electrical system debug window (Windows > Behaviors > Systems > Electrical system)

Remove arbitrary limits for electrical component definitions

Added draw debug helipads

Extra parameters linked to the selected material code can now be edited through the Material Editor

Fixed corrupted node positions in graph when cloning an FX

Improved teleport window

The Output node of the Visual Effects Editor now exposes extra material parameters

Added debug OSM point features

Added top down camera

Added the Aircraft Thumbnail Capture tool. Allows to customise and capture aircraft thumbnails (see SDK doc)

“Advance Capture” button in Package Inspector has been replaced to a button which opens the Aircraft Thumbnail Capture tool

Fixed random crash in Material Editor when building a package

Fixed export to Community folder

Fixed “Remove Package” and “Remove Asset Group” buttons in Package Editor / Inspector

Fixed random textures flickering in Material Editor

Old material files are now properly deleted upon renaming a material through the Material Editor"

Added the selection of the default VR API used (Fake or OpenXR) in option menu

Fixed conflict between drone camera and developer camera. Now the two options are incompatible

Xbox Lod Selection mode will be replaced by the new model LOD limits system. Since they are exclusive, the UI now reflects this by disabling the Xbox Lod Selection Mode when the new model LOD limits are activated

Improved the export window interface in the Project editor

Add more data validation for invalid and out-of-bounds Color and UV data, to help avoid rendering issues such as black screen flickering during the Package tool

Bugfix: A flight could be started even if wasm module and/or wasm gauge weren’t loaded (more visible if a flight is restarted) -Fixed fspackagetool,exe not displaying console FlightSimulator’s console output, Added two commands : -outputtoseparateconsole : allow users to have FlightSimulator output to a separate console, -nopause : Prevent FlightSimulator to pause at the end of the proccess

Visual Effects Editor

Added a constraint on the name when creating or renaming a visual effect

New GroundDirection node, return directions relative to the plane orientation projected on the ground. See documentation here [SU6] Changes you must make on your FXs - MSFS DevSupport

Fixed node graph display issues after creating a new effect

Fixed new effect creation when there are unsaved modifications on the currently opened document. Will now display the usual confirmation popup

Fixed particle emission flow to get a more stable emission and particle count with high rates and velocities

In the Bezier Curve Editor, use Shift+Click to add a point

-Node graph inspector shows more user friendly names when possible for properties that can be added and removed in blocks

Fixed bugs & made major UX/UI improvements to the Bezier Curve

Allow spawning Visual Effects with no node and no contact point seup. The effect will spawn attached to the root node of the object

Fixed obsolete properties shown in node graph inspector

New primitive type GroundRibbon will create a fixed orientation ribbon that follows the orientation of the ground

Added a StaticMesh node

Fixed the deformation shader

Fixed a crash when closing the editor for an effect after moving a node then deleting it

Scenery editor

Added road, street light and power lines exlusion to polygons. -Added power line debug

Disable gizmo while editing heightmap

Fixed apron resume edition when there is a spline

Fixed light update when moving taxipoint

Fixed floating object that take too much time to be snapped

Fix DEM update when updating terraforming

Added airport checks

Added taxiways connectivity checks. Show hold-short orientation

More color for taxiparkings and taxipaths

Making the Hide and lock by type window a subwindow instead of a popup to be able to dock it

Fixed floating taxipoint

Fixed and improved color extractor

Fixed gltf textures not updated automatically

Aircraft editor

Cylinder displacement now correctly converted to cubic inches in the AircraftEditor

3DS max exporter

Fixed typo in ui of 3dsmax material

Pearl parameters are now restricted to only Standard Material

Model behaviors

Improvements to the usability of the Behaviors Window

Addition of ParametersFn feature to model behaviors

Addition of Process="“String”" to process a parameter as a string using RPN

Known issues

General:

TrackIR may sometimes stop working properly during a flight. Press F12 to reset the position.

Glass cockpit remains off when starting from cold & dark with the Volocity

Save custom weather presets is not operational

High temperature spikes happen above 44000ft

Audio

Added SONIC_BOOM Trigger Event in MiscellaneousSounds

Added mach cone zone & degree RTPC in the WwiseSampleProject

VR:

Only one controller is active at a time, so you cannot interact with two instruments at the same time. However, you can control the yoke and interact with an instrument simultaneously. A few planes, such as the Volocopter, have a very specific configuration (throttle or other instruments on the yoke for example) which makes them currently more complicated to control with VR controllers. We will work on a way to make these planes fully compatible with VR controllers in the future.

The HUD in Reno Races may appear in the center of the field of view. Switching out of and back to VR fixes the problem.

A large white dot appears in the center of the screen during the loading after completing a landing challenge

You may experience a visual glitch when loading the main menu back from the cockpit

Clicking on the Toolbar does not work (mouse, VR controller)

There may be some issues with the VR controllers when setting the interaction model to Legacy

Devmode:

Aircraft can no longer compiles because of glTF errors

