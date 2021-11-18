Microsoft Flight Simulator – Game of the Year Edition

RELEASE NOTES 1.21.13.0
If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behaviour.
Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
New Aircraft: We are adding 5 brand new aircraft to Microsoft Flight Simulator:
Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet: Our first military jet and a highly requested feature from the community. The Top Gun: Maverick expansion will release with the movie next Spring, but we wanted simmers to have the opportunity to be able to test their need for speed this holiday.
VoloCity: We partnered with well-known German company Volocopter, which is working on an eVTOL called “VoloCity”, a vision for an urban air taxi. We worked closely with the Volocopter engineering team to develop an authentic version of the aircraft for the simulator. This is our first aircraft that can perform pinpoint landings and is a teaser of what you can look forward to in 2022
when we intend to launch helicopters in the sim.
Pilatus PC-6 Porter: This legendary short takeoff and landing (STOL) utility aircraft is a highly versatile plane from Switzerland, and our close collaboration with the manufacturer and the development efforts by famed developers Hans Hartmann and Alexander Metzger resulted in a great and fun new aircraft with exception capabilities in the simulator.
CubCrafters NX Cub: Yakima-based CubCrafters recently introduced a nosewheel option for their flagship CC-19 XCub Aircraft, popularly called the NX Cub, which we are pleased to introduce to the flight sim audience to further enhance our bush flying and off airport options.
Aviat Pitts Special S1S: One of our most popular planes gets a single-seat option with the release of this aircraft.
New Airports
We are adding 8 handcrafted airports in Central Europe and the United States:
- Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP)
- Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA)
- Kassel Airport (EDVK)
- Lugano Airport (LSZA)
- Zurich Airport (LSZH)
- Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO)
- Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF)
- Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX)
The Game of the Year release is adding information about 545 previously missing airports in the United States
New Missions
Based on the popularity of the recently introduced Discovery Flights, we are adding an additional 6 locations (Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook) to this popular series
New Tutorials (produced in partnership with FS Academy)
To further expand the onboarding experience, we are adding 14 new tutorials, introducing simmers to Bush flying (in an Icon A5) and IFR (in a Cessna 172)
New Features
We are also pleased to introduce several highly requested features by the community: an updated weather system, early access to DX12, and a dev mode replay system (more info below)
New Photogrammetry Cities
As part of our ongoing collaboration with Bing Maps, we are pleased to add a number of new photogrammetry cities: Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg in Germany (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham (UK), ), Vers-Pont-Du-Gard, Chambord and Port-Vendres (France) and Utrecht (Netherlands)
Stability
- Several crashes have been fixed across the title
- Fixed sim being stuck while loading the world data in rare cases
- Improved online multiplayer plane trajectory accuracy and stability
- A first implementation of DX12 can now be activated via the Option menu (requires a reboot of the title)
Navigation
- New Arinc424 Cycle 2111 is now available
- Flight plans that were externally loaded or manually edited on the world map will no longer be recomputed from scratch when changing the instrument procedures or the parking spots
- AI controls ATC will no longer automatically send the updated flight plan from the aircraft’s instrument whenever a change is made
Weather
- Improved METAR ingestion into live weather
- You can now consult real airport METARs during flight from the Weather panel (only when Live Weather is active)
- Updated .WPR file versionning for weather preset edition. Now handles both coverage and density for cloud layers (Formerly density became coverage). Backward compatibility has been handled
- It is now possible to put clouds below sea level (-400m) for regions such the Dead Sea
- Fixed AGL / MSL UI display in weather panel
- Setting wind with weather panel is more coherent with in-game wind near ground
- Fixed unit conversions in weather panel
- Minor ui improvements in weather panel
VR
Microsoft Flight Simulator is now compatible with VR controllers on PC !
- Main menu: Use the raycast mode to navigate and interact with the menus
Cockpit
- Instruments: Switch between the proximity mode (you interact with the instruments by grabbing them) and the raycast mode (you use a raycast to pinpoint the instrument you want to interact with). Beware of the autopilot as it overrides your inputs.
Yoke/stick: In the VR options, you can choose between ‘Hold’ mode (hold the interaction button to grab the yoke) and ‘Toggle’ mode (press the interaction button once to grab the yoke and press the button again to release it) to interact with the yoke at your convenience.
Toolbar: Use the raycast mode to interact with the toolbar and the in-game panels.
- Implementing support for VR controllers has required a few updates in each plane. If a plane has not been updated, a pop-up message informs you that it is not fully compatible with VR controllers.
You cannot grab the yoke with the VR controllers and control it with hand gesture.
You can control the yoke with the stick of the left VR controllers.
You can interact properly with the instruments using the VR controllers.
- Lighting issues are fixed.
- VR is compatible with DX12. You might encounter a few issues as the implementation of Dx12 is still WIP.
Known issues in VR:
- Only one controller is active at a time, so you cannot interact with two instruments at the same time. However, you can control the yoke and interact with an instrument simultaneously. -A few planes, such as the Volocopter, have a very specific configuration (throttle or other instruments on the yoke for example) which makes them currently more complicated to control with VR controllers. We will work on a way to make these planes fully compatible with VR controllers in the future.
- The HUD in Reno Races may appear in the center of the field of view. Switching out of and back to VR fixes the problem.
- A large white dot appears in the center of the screen during the loading after completing a landing challenge.
- You may experience a visual glitch when loading the main menu back from the cockpit.
Accessibility
- Audio Customization: Option to convert to Mono for people deaf in a single ear
- Option to Adjust Background Contrast in HUD has been added
Activity
- New Live event landing challenge is available. You can land the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet at Miramar
- G-Effect and G-Suit preference assistances have been added in the option menu
- New assistance has been added to disable the automatic logbook at the end of a flight
- Fixed Bushtrip progression not saved when completing a bushtrip leg
- Fixed Germany bushtrip which could not be completed
- Fixed Take Off Airliner Flight tutorial that cannot be completed with the keyboard only
- Completing a landing challenge will no longer change Assistance settings
Planes
GENERAL
- Fixed a bug with water rudders at high speeds and with water rudders incorrectly affecting aerodynamics in air
- Made ITT simulation engine specific on multi engine turboprop aircraft
- Modular fuel system now supports CG based triggers
- The primed level of the piston engine does not reset anymore when no combustion happens
- Added a new parameter to use in the flt files for turbine engines : CorrectedFF
- Added TACAN related inputs
- Added a SimVar that shows the effective flaps handle position when some logic makes it different than the physical position
- Checklist’s highlights will now properly use the HIGHLIGHT_NODE_ID rather than the NODE_ID if specified (Previously only affected the hover highlight)
- Added a parameter to specify whether or not a plane’s autothrottle attempts to maintain the Vertical Speed when controlling the airspeed
- Title no longer crashes when trying to invert a one-waypoint flightplan
- Added SIMVARs for TACAN Navigation
- Improved accuracy of FLC speed hold system on aircraft with a calibration difference between IAS and CAS
- Corrected an issue which would cause the fuel capacity of planes using the modular fuel system to be displayed as 0gal
- AUDIO : added flaps drag sound effects
- AUDIO : added passenger ambiences cabin in airliners
Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental / Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
- MCDU now support waypoint insertion in Leg Page
Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
- Fixed HUD projection
- MCDU has all its buttons highlighted on hover
- ND flightplan display now has correct color
- REV indication on EICAS is now display when in reverse mode
Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental
- NavAids indicator on PFD now have adequate color
- NavAids indicator symbol are removed
Airbus A320neo
- Fixed a problem that prevented auto start (Ctrl+E) without external power unit
- Autopilot now updates its target Vertical Speed while in VS mode
- Autopilot now updates its target Altitude while in VS or Managed mode
- Corrected an issue which allowed setting the Autobrakes to the MAX position in flight, when it should be disabled
Cessna Citation Longitude
- Corrected an issue which caused push buttons for lights not to change state when toggled using a key
- Fixed ITT alarm is ringing and caution message is displayed on PFD while ITT graph and numbers are green on PFD
- Fixed aural warning related to parking brake cannot be silenced without disengaging the brake
JMB VL-3
- Correction lights in the airframe
Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX
- Correction of some textures for airframe
- Condition lever has new keys to bind. Preexisting bindings to mixture keys can also be used to move the lever without any change in settings
- Fuel flow controller PID was tuned to avoid FF spikes when using the condition lever
Beechcraft King Air 350i
- Condition lever has new keys to bind. Preexisting bindings to mixture keys can also be used to move the lever without any change in settings
- Throttle levers animation gives incorrect lever position
Cessna 172 Skyhawk
- Pushback service was removed from the Floats version
Daher TBM 930
- Fixed aural warning related to parking braking could not be silenced without disengaging the brake
EXTRA 330LT
- Removed some electrical circuits from the E330 that were not used in the plane but could be enabled using the TOGGLE_ALL_LIGHTS key
World
- Fixed a crash that could occur when flying near cities with a lot of autgen buildings
- Various watermasks have been added around the world
- Improved night lighting by reducing the intensity of the distant sepia layer
- Fixed an issue with windturbines lights sometimes no display at the right altitude
- Fixed terminal missing at KSFB
- VGHS airport has been renamed
- Collision pass has been performed on most of the bespoke aiports
- Vegetation has been twicked around Christ the Redeemer
- Improved LODs on CYTZ Toronto
UI
- Fixed mouse click sometimes didn’t workon external windows
- Added a Minimized hud assistance under option
- Moved Ingame news and Release notes at the bottom of the main menu
- The Marketplace is now accessible directly from a dedicated widget in the main menu
- Allow inputs to be mapped on key/button release
- Community-made activities now have their own dedicated page. They are grouped by their mission type, which can now have any custom value
Peripherals
- Tobii eye tracker is now supported
- Added a new gamepad preset : Gamepad (Fighter Jet) to complement the F/A 18 release
- Added the Afterburner controls to the commands list
- Added the G Limiter controls to the commands list
SDK
Devmode
- The Replay system can be activated via the devmode on PC only / Options / Experimental / Enable replay panel. More info here: NEW: Replay Feature 16
- ArtProj asset groups are now automatically converted to ModelLib upon loading a project
- Fixed various UI issues in Project Editor
- Expose the electrical system debug window (Windows > Behaviors > Systems > Electrical system)
- Remove arbitrary limits for electrical component definitions
- Added draw debug helipads
- Extra parameters linked to the selected material code can now be edited through the Material Editor
- Fixed corrupted node positions in graph when cloning an FX
- Improved teleport window
- The Output node of the Visual Effects Editor now exposes extra material parameters
- Added debug OSM point features
- Added top down camera
- Added the Aircraft Thumbnail Capture tool. Allows to customise and capture aircraft thumbnails (see SDK doc)
- “Advance Capture” button in Package Inspector has been replaced to a button which opens the Aircraft Thumbnail Capture tool
- Fixed random crash in Material Editor when building a package
- Fixed export to Community folder
- Fixed “Remove Package” and “Remove Asset Group” buttons in Package Editor / Inspector
- Fixed random textures flickering in Material Editor
- Old material files are now properly deleted upon renaming a material through the Material Editor"
- Added the selection of the default VR API used (Fake or OpenXR) in option menu
- Fixed conflict between drone camera and developer camera. Now the two options are incompatible
- Xbox Lod Selection mode will be replaced by the new model LOD limits system. Since they are exclusive, the UI now reflects this by disabling the Xbox Lod Selection Mode when the new model LOD limits are activated
- Improved the export window interface in the Project editor
- Add more data validation for invalid and out-of-bounds Color and UV data, to help avoid rendering issues such as black screen flickering during the Package tool
- Bugfix: A flight could be started even if wasm module and/or wasm gauge weren’t loaded (more visible if a flight is restarted) -Fixed fspackagetool,exe not displaying console FlightSimulator’s console output, Added two commands : -outputtoseparateconsole : allow users to have FlightSimulator output to a separate console, -nopause : Prevent FlightSimulator to pause at the end of the proccess
Visual Effects Editor
- Added a constraint on the name when creating or renaming a visual effect
- New GroundDirection node, return directions relative to the plane orientation projected on the ground. See documentation here [SU6] Changes you must make on your FXs - MSFS DevSupport
- Fixed node graph display issues after creating a new effect
- Fixed new effect creation when there are unsaved modifications on the currently opened document. Will now display the usual confirmation popup
- Fixed particle emission flow to get a more stable emission and particle count with high rates and velocities
- In the Bezier Curve Editor, use Shift+Click to add a point
- -Node graph inspector shows more user friendly names when possible for properties that can be added and removed in blocks
- Fixed bugs & made major UX/UI improvements to the Bezier Curve
- Allow spawning Visual Effects with no node and no contact point seup. The effect will spawn attached to the root node of the object
- Fixed obsolete properties shown in node graph inspector
- New primitive type GroundRibbon will create a fixed orientation ribbon that follows the orientation of the ground
- Added a StaticMesh node
- Fixed the deformation shader
- Fixed a crash when closing the editor for an effect after moving a node then deleting it
Scenery editor
- Added road, street light and power lines exlusion to polygons. -Added power line debug
- Disable gizmo while editing heightmap
- Fixed apron resume edition when there is a spline
- Fixed light update when moving taxipoint
- Fixed floating object that take too much time to be snapped
- Fix DEM update when updating terraforming
- Added airport checks
- Added taxiways connectivity checks. Show hold-short orientation
- More color for taxiparkings and taxipaths
- Making the Hide and lock by type window a subwindow instead of a popup to be able to dock it
- Fixed floating taxipoint
- Fixed and improved color extractor
- Fixed gltf textures not updated automatically
Aircraft editor
- Cylinder displacement now correctly converted to cubic inches in the AircraftEditor
3DS max exporter
- Fixed typo in ui of 3dsmax material
- Pearl parameters are now restricted to only Standard Material
Model behaviors
- Improvements to the usability of the Behaviors Window
- Addition of ParametersFn feature to model behaviors
- Addition of Process="“String”" to process a parameter as a string using RPN
Known issues
General:
- TrackIR may sometimes stop working properly during a flight. Press F12 to reset the position.
- Glass cockpit remains off when starting from cold & dark with the Volocity
- Save custom weather presets is not operational
- High temperature spikes happen above 44000ft
Audio
- Added SONIC_BOOM Trigger Event in MiscellaneousSounds
- Added mach cone zone & degree RTPC in the WwiseSampleProject
VR:
- Only one controller is active at a time, so you cannot interact with two instruments at the same time. However, you can control the yoke and interact with an instrument simultaneously. A few planes, such as the Volocopter, have a very specific configuration (throttle or other instruments on the yoke for example) which makes them currently more complicated to control with VR controllers. We will work on a way to make these planes fully compatible with VR controllers in the future.
- The HUD in Reno Races may appear in the center of the field of view. Switching out of and back to VR fixes the problem.
- A large white dot appears in the center of the screen during the loading after completing a landing challenge
- You may experience a visual glitch when loading the main menu back from the cockpit
- Clicking on the Toolbar does not work (mouse, VR controller)
- There may be some issues with the VR controllers when setting the interaction model to Legacy
Devmode:
- Aircraft can no longer compiles because of glTF errors
