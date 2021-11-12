 Skip to content

Blade Assault update for 12 November 2021

Patch Notes v0.4

Patch Notes v0.4 · Build 7688991

General
  • You can now see skill descriptions by hovering your mouse over the skill’s icon.
  • The number of waves during port battles decreased.
  • The cost of Rio’s hacking service decreased to 200.
  • Sophia’s risk gear cost increased by 300.
  • Elite enemies’ Gem/Rose drop rate increased by 50%.
  • The assault level no longer causes the risk level to increase.
  • Rio doesn’t appear at Hotel Halona.
Risk Level
  • Risk level no longer increases during regular and boss battles.
  • Risk level accumulates quickly only when the port is active.
  • Each time the risk level increases by 1, players will receive one of the following debuffs.
  • The normal enemies’ DMG increases by 20%~60%.
  • The maximum HP of the normal enemies increases by 20%~60%.
  • Elite's DMG increases by 20%~60%.
  • Elite's maximum HP increases by 20%~60%.
  • Boss' DMG increases by 20%~60%.
  • Boss's maximum HP increases by 20%~60%.
  • If the boss's HP falls below 50%, it will be invincible for 10 seconds once.
  • If the boss’s HP falls below 50%, 3% of its maximum HP recovers every 10 seconds.
  • The boss' DMG increases by 10% every 10 seconds after his appearance. (Maximum increase rate: 300%)
  • [Reviving] elites will appear. Reviving elites have a 50% chance to revive once with full HP when killed.
  • [Poison Trail] elites will appear. Poison Trail elites leave behind a cloud of poison in their wake. The player will become poisoned if caught in the cloud.
  • [Corpse Explosion] Elite will appear. When the elite's HP reaches zero, it explodes a while later and deals AoE damage.
  • [Grenadier] elites will appear. Grenadier elites drop three grenades that will explode after a set amount of time when killed.
  • [Echoes of Cold] elites will appear. Echoes of Cold elites release a burst of cold energy that will freeze the player if caught in its AOE when killed.
  • [Executioner] elites will appear. Executioner elites gain 30% ATK and HP when a nearby elite dies.
  • [Energy Burn] elites will appear. Energy Burn elites drain 20 energy from the player every second if nearby.
New Map Objects

  • Threat Gear Boxes

    ㅁWhen you open a Threat Gear Box, there’s a 70% chance the risk level will increase by 1.

    ㅁThere’s a high chance that a Legendary Gear will appear in the list of items available from the Box.

  • Healing Pack

    ㅁWhen you active the healing pack, there’s a 70% chance the risk level will increase by 1.

    ㅁRecovers HP by a random amount between 200~300.

  • Uncle Max Delivery

    ㅁWhen you call Uncle Max, there’s a 70% chance the risk level will increase by 1.

    ㅁYou can obtain a random food item between ★2 ~ ★4.

Bug Fixes
  • [Kil] Fixed the issue where Evil Hunter’s charge shot DMG wasn’t being applied properly.
  • [Kil] Fixed the issue where Evil Hunter’s Mark 1 DMG increase amount wasn’t being displayed properly.
  • [Kil] Fixed the issue where Evil Hunter’s Restraining Shot 1 DMG increase amount wasn’t being displayed properly.
  • [Kil] Fixed the issue where Evil Hunter’s Power Attack projectile was not visible.
Balance Adjustments
  • [Honk] The cost to restock increased from 50 to 200.
  • [Character] Evil Hunter’s maximum recharge time frame was adjusted from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.
  • [Core] Electric Core’s Chain Lightning ATK increased from 50 to 80.
  • [Core] The increase amount when leveling up Fire Core’s Intensify Burn was adjusted from 25 to 10.
  • [Character] Kil Evil Hunter’s charge shot maximum DMG (Basic ATK) increased from 500% to 1000%.
  • [Character] Darcy’s modified Air Slash Basic ATK DMG increased from 50% to 100%.
  • [Boss] Plantos’ maximum HP decreased by 25%.
  • [Gear] Injection’s activation rate increased from 0.5% to 2% and recovery amount decreased from 5 to 2.
  • [Gear] Voodoo Doll’s HP increase amount increased from 2 to 4 per doll.
  • [Gear] Katana Blade’s ATK power increased from 30 to 60.
  • [Gear] Boxing Gloves’ ATK power increase rate was adjusted from 50% to 20%.
  • [Gear] Injection’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
  • [Gear] Cactus’ grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
  • [Gear] Hyrenol’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
  • [Gear] Candle’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
  • [Gear] Golden Champion Belt’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
  • [Gear] Biker Helmet’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
  • [Gear] Boxing Gloves’ grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
  • [Gear] Heated Club’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
  • [Gear] Katana Blade’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
  • [Gear] Titanium Bullet’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
  • [Gear] Cheese’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
  • [Gear] Magic Sword’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
  • [Gear] Ice Pick’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
Monsters’ Elemental Attack Added
  • Burn - Player receives continuous DMG from burn.
  • Poison - Player receives continuous DMG from poison.
  • Frost - Player’s movement and ATK speed decrease temporarily.
New Monsters
  • Flame Gunrat - Inflicts burn
  • Frost Gunrat - Inflicts frost
  • Shock Gunrat - Inflicts shot
Enemies’ Attack Type Change
  • Gas Rat - Physical → Poison
  • Potion Rat - Physical → Poison
  • Ratmotan - Physical → Poison
New Gears

  • <Epic>

  • Oven Mitts - Decreases DMG received from burns by 15%.

  • Vaccine - Decreases DMG received from poison by 15%.

  • Rogue Mask - Increases dodge chance by 7%.

  • Cross Necklace - Decreases objects’ chance to raise threat level by 5%.

  • Lv.2 Bulletproof Vest - Decreases DMG received from projectiles by 5%.

  • Kukri Knife - Increases normal ATK by 5.

  • Silver Axe - Increases skill ATK by 10.

  • Protective Pad - Decreases DMG received by 15% for 3 seconds after using a skill attack.

  • Commander’s Flag - Increases the ATK of every summoned ally by 50%.

  • Canteen - Grants permanent immunity from energy burn.

  • Rubber Gloves - Grants permanent immunity from shock.

  • Raven Ring - Grants permanent immunity from being frozen.

  • Disc Brake - Grants immunity to knock-backs.

  • Golden Parka - Grants permanent immunity from being chilled.

  • <Legendary>

  • Holy Water - Decreases DMG received from poison by 40%.

  • Rune Stone - Increases MOV SPD by 30%. Increases max MP by 50.

  • Hero’s Sword - Has a 5% chance to deal 5% of the enemy’s current HP as bonus DMG on-hit when using normal attacks and skill attacks.

  • Ring of Giant - Increases max HP by 100.

  • Ring of Greed - Increases Gems gained from defeating enemies by 50%.

  • Red Sugar Shard - Recovers 5 HP when dodging attacks.

  • Lv.3 Helmet - Decreases DMG received from melee attacks by 30%.

  • Trinity - Increases ATK SPD by 30%, Normal ATK by 15%, and Skill ATK by 20%.

  • Fire Extinguisher - Decreases DMG received from burns by 40%.

  • Stopwatch - Decreases dash cooldown by 0.5 seconds.

  • First Aid Kit - Recovers 2 HP every 3 seconds.

  • Sledgehammer - Has a 70% chance to destroy elite’s shield on-hit.

  • Promotion Badge - Increases DMG dealt by all Hyper Cores by 200%.

  • V.I.P Card - Increases DMG dealt through DoT effects by 50%. (Bleed, poison, burn, etc.)

  • Bamboo Spear - Allows attacks to pierce enemies holding shields.

