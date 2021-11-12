Patch Notes v0.4

General
- You can now see skill descriptions by hovering your mouse over the skill’s icon.
- The number of waves during port battles decreased.
- The cost of Rio’s hacking service decreased to 200.
- Sophia’s risk gear cost increased by 300.
- Elite enemies’ Gem/Rose drop rate increased by 50%.
- The assault level no longer causes the risk level to increase.
- Rio doesn’t appear at Hotel Halona.
Risk Level
- Risk level no longer increases during regular and boss battles.
- Risk level accumulates quickly only when the port is active.
- Each time the risk level increases by 1, players will receive one of the following debuffs.
- The normal enemies’ DMG increases by 20%~60%.
- The maximum HP of the normal enemies increases by 20%~60%.
- Elite's DMG increases by 20%~60%.
- Elite's maximum HP increases by 20%~60%.
- Boss' DMG increases by 20%~60%.
- Boss's maximum HP increases by 20%~60%.
- If the boss's HP falls below 50%, it will be invincible for 10 seconds once.
- If the boss’s HP falls below 50%, 3% of its maximum HP recovers every 10 seconds.
- The boss' DMG increases by 10% every 10 seconds after his appearance. (Maximum increase rate: 300%)
- [Reviving] elites will appear. Reviving elites have a 50% chance to revive once with full HP when killed.
- [Poison Trail] elites will appear. Poison Trail elites leave behind a cloud of poison in their wake. The player will become poisoned if caught in the cloud.
- [Corpse Explosion] Elite will appear. When the elite's HP reaches zero, it explodes a while later and deals AoE damage.
- [Grenadier] elites will appear. Grenadier elites drop three grenades that will explode after a set amount of time when killed.
- [Echoes of Cold] elites will appear. Echoes of Cold elites release a burst of cold energy that will freeze the player if caught in its AOE when killed.
- [Executioner] elites will appear. Executioner elites gain 30% ATK and HP when a nearby elite dies.
- [Energy Burn] elites will appear. Energy Burn elites drain 20 energy from the player every second if nearby.
New Map Objects
-
Threat Gear Boxes
ㅁWhen you open a Threat Gear Box, there’s a 70% chance the risk level will increase by 1.
ㅁThere’s a high chance that a Legendary Gear will appear in the list of items available from the Box.
-
Healing Pack
ㅁWhen you active the healing pack, there’s a 70% chance the risk level will increase by 1.
ㅁRecovers HP by a random amount between 200~300.
-
Uncle Max Delivery
ㅁWhen you call Uncle Max, there’s a 70% chance the risk level will increase by 1.
ㅁYou can obtain a random food item between ★2 ~ ★4.
Bug Fixes
- [Kil] Fixed the issue where Evil Hunter’s charge shot DMG wasn’t being applied properly.
- [Kil] Fixed the issue where Evil Hunter’s Mark 1 DMG increase amount wasn’t being displayed properly.
- [Kil] Fixed the issue where Evil Hunter’s Restraining Shot 1 DMG increase amount wasn’t being displayed properly.
- [Kil] Fixed the issue where Evil Hunter’s Power Attack projectile was not visible.
Balance Adjustments
- [Honk] The cost to restock increased from 50 to 200.
- [Character] Evil Hunter’s maximum recharge time frame was adjusted from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.
- [Core] Electric Core’s Chain Lightning ATK increased from 50 to 80.
- [Core] The increase amount when leveling up Fire Core’s Intensify Burn was adjusted from 25 to 10.
- [Character] Kil Evil Hunter’s charge shot maximum DMG (Basic ATK) increased from 500% to 1000%.
- [Character] Darcy’s modified Air Slash Basic ATK DMG increased from 50% to 100%.
- [Boss] Plantos’ maximum HP decreased by 25%.
- [Gear] Injection’s activation rate increased from 0.5% to 2% and recovery amount decreased from 5 to 2.
- [Gear] Voodoo Doll’s HP increase amount increased from 2 to 4 per doll.
- [Gear] Katana Blade’s ATK power increased from 30 to 60.
- [Gear] Boxing Gloves’ ATK power increase rate was adjusted from 50% to 20%.
- [Gear] Injection’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
- [Gear] Cactus’ grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
- [Gear] Hyrenol’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
- [Gear] Candle’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
- [Gear] Golden Champion Belt’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
- [Gear] Biker Helmet’s grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
- [Gear] Boxing Gloves’ grade changed from Legendary to Epic.
- [Gear] Heated Club’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
- [Gear] Katana Blade’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
- [Gear] Titanium Bullet’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
- [Gear] Cheese’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
- [Gear] Magic Sword’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
- [Gear] Ice Pick’s grade changed from Epic to Rare.
Monsters’ Elemental Attack Added
- Burn - Player receives continuous DMG from burn.
- Poison - Player receives continuous DMG from poison.
- Frost - Player’s movement and ATK speed decrease temporarily.
New Monsters
- Flame Gunrat - Inflicts burn
- Frost Gunrat - Inflicts frost
- Shock Gunrat - Inflicts shot
Enemies’ Attack Type Change
- Gas Rat - Physical → Poison
- Potion Rat - Physical → Poison
- Ratmotan - Physical → Poison
New Gears
-
<Epic>
-
Oven Mitts - Decreases DMG received from burns by 15%.
-
Vaccine - Decreases DMG received from poison by 15%.
-
Rogue Mask - Increases dodge chance by 7%.
-
Cross Necklace - Decreases objects’ chance to raise threat level by 5%.
-
Lv.2 Bulletproof Vest - Decreases DMG received from projectiles by 5%.
-
Kukri Knife - Increases normal ATK by 5.
-
Silver Axe - Increases skill ATK by 10.
-
Protective Pad - Decreases DMG received by 15% for 3 seconds after using a skill attack.
-
Commander’s Flag - Increases the ATK of every summoned ally by 50%.
-
Canteen - Grants permanent immunity from energy burn.
-
Rubber Gloves - Grants permanent immunity from shock.
-
Raven Ring - Grants permanent immunity from being frozen.
-
Disc Brake - Grants immunity to knock-backs.
-
Golden Parka - Grants permanent immunity from being chilled.
-
<Legendary>
-
Holy Water - Decreases DMG received from poison by 40%.
-
Rune Stone - Increases MOV SPD by 30%. Increases max MP by 50.
-
Hero’s Sword - Has a 5% chance to deal 5% of the enemy’s current HP as bonus DMG on-hit when using normal attacks and skill attacks.
-
Ring of Giant - Increases max HP by 100.
-
Ring of Greed - Increases Gems gained from defeating enemies by 50%.
-
Red Sugar Shard - Recovers 5 HP when dodging attacks.
-
Lv.3 Helmet - Decreases DMG received from melee attacks by 30%.
-
Trinity - Increases ATK SPD by 30%, Normal ATK by 15%, and Skill ATK by 20%.
-
Fire Extinguisher - Decreases DMG received from burns by 40%.
-
Stopwatch - Decreases dash cooldown by 0.5 seconds.
-
First Aid Kit - Recovers 2 HP every 3 seconds.
-
Sledgehammer - Has a 70% chance to destroy elite’s shield on-hit.
-
Promotion Badge - Increases DMG dealt by all Hyper Cores by 200%.
-
V.I.P Card - Increases DMG dealt through DoT effects by 50%. (Bleed, poison, burn, etc.)
-
Bamboo Spear - Allows attacks to pierce enemies holding shields.
Changed files in this update