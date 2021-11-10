 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 10 November 2021

Patch 1.2 is now live!

Patch 1.2 is now live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Patch 1.2

-Locked max fps to "160" to prevent heat issues

-Credits bug fixed

-Crafting bug fixed

-Other minor bugs fixed

-Fixed scuffed hitboxes

-Added new monster the Ojo

-Added screen indicator to Meatbug's Hideout to make it easier to meet up until I make a map at least(The safezone in the middle of the map in between the rocks)

-Monsters health increased

-Monsters damage increased

-Added higher level monsters

-Fixed Alien attack getting stuck

-Changed Human trooper follow distance

-Added more water around the map

-Reduced servers to one per region for now to increase pvp

-Increased Gore Gexp reward from 4000 to 7000

-Balanced creatures base stats

-Fixed Stun effect

-Reworked Fighter skill

-Nerfed lifesteal in general

-Adjusted monster behavior

-Other things I forgot to write down and just fixed

