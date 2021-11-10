Patch 1.2
-Locked max fps to "160" to prevent heat issues
-Credits bug fixed
-Crafting bug fixed
-Other minor bugs fixed
-Fixed scuffed hitboxes
-Added new monster the Ojo
-Added screen indicator to Meatbug's Hideout to make it easier to meet up until I make a map at least(The safezone in the middle of the map in between the rocks)
-Monsters health increased
-Monsters damage increased
-Added higher level monsters
-Fixed Alien attack getting stuck
-Changed Human trooper follow distance
-Added more water around the map
-Reduced servers to one per region for now to increase pvp
-Increased Gore Gexp reward from 4000 to 7000
-Balanced creatures base stats
-Fixed Stun effect
-Reworked Fighter skill
-Nerfed lifesteal in general
-Adjusted monster behavior
-Other things I forgot to write down and just fixed
Dead Event update for 10 November 2021
Patch 1.2 is now live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update