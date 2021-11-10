 Skip to content

The Corpsmen update for 10 November 2021

Hotfix 1

Just a quick hotfix, mainly to deal with some monsters not instantiating in to Combat properly.

Patch Notes:

  • Quitting to Main Menu now refreshes it, bringing up the Continue button if missing
  • Additional fallbacks for monster size softlock bug at the start of Combat
  • Fixed Anteater legs not instantiating due to previous hotfix
  • Poison damage is now included in damage indicator
  • Fixed Chop Shop incorrect price in the pop-up
  • (Another) Fix to missing icon for first created monster

