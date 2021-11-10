Just a quick hotfix, mainly to deal with some monsters not instantiating in to Combat properly.
Patch Notes:
- Quitting to Main Menu now refreshes it, bringing up the Continue button if missing
- Additional fallbacks for monster size softlock bug at the start of Combat
- Fixed Anteater legs not instantiating due to previous hotfix
- Poison damage is now included in damage indicator
- Fixed Chop Shop incorrect price in the pop-up
- (Another) Fix to missing icon for first created monster
