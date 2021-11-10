 Skip to content

Patron update for 10 November 2021

Update v1.043.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Another quick update is here. (v1.043.0)

The changelist:

  • Fix for farm, orchard & ranches, when resource carrier could lose the link and production building was left to wait for the resource indefinitely
  • Further improvements and corrections for navigation mesh
  • Orchard and crop fields optimized to next level
  • After harvest season, farmers will also carry their own products to warehouse
  • Fixed a possible CTD during loading, it happened rarely due to a bug linked to farms
  • Fixed glitch with bridge where bridge would be properly placed but people wouldn’t use it

Govern on!

