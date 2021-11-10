Update v1.043.0

Hello everyone!
Another quick update is here. (v1.043.0)
The changelist:
- Fix for farm, orchard & ranches, when resource carrier could lose the link and production building was left to wait for the resource indefinitely
- Further improvements and corrections for navigation mesh
- Orchard and crop fields optimized to next level
- After harvest season, farmers will also carry their own products to warehouse
- Fixed a possible CTD during loading, it happened rarely due to a bug linked to farms
- Fixed glitch with bridge where bridge would be properly placed but people wouldn’t use it
Govern on!
Changed files in this update