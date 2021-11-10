Fixed log spam on server
Fixed performance issues with the settlement blockout (level unloaded)
Fixed performance issue with RTV (track simulation moved to client side)
Update to the bridge environment
Cave added to the world (Landscape visibility, hole test)
More information added to the player state for for easier debugging
Debugging events (cycle counters) added to GenOS harvesting for performance tracking
Missions data size optimized ( this means that all missions are reset for all players)
Project Existence - Multiplayer Sandbox update for 10 November 2021
0.4.151 - Server side performance improvements
Changed files in this update