Project Existence - Multiplayer Sandbox update for 10 November 2021

0.4.151 - Server side performance improvements

Build 7688142

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed log spam on server

Fixed performance issues with the settlement blockout (level unloaded)

Fixed performance issue with RTV (track simulation moved to client side)

Update to the bridge environment

Cave added to the world (Landscape visibility, hole test)

More information added to the player state for for easier debugging

Debugging events (cycle counters) added to GenOS harvesting for performance tracking

Missions data size optimized ( this means that all missions are reset for all players)

