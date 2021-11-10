 Skip to content

Spirited Thief Playtest update for 10 November 2021

Update: 0.29

Update: 0.29

Last edited by Wendy

New abilities, reworked Trin abilities and a cheat to refund all abilities!

Abilities update

  • New abilities: Deadly Nightmare for Trin, Punch for Besk and Dazzleboom for Iwie
  • Reworked Trin abilities to focus more on preparing the infiltration phase.
  • Trin abilities are now either curse or glyph.
  • Curse affect enemies. Only one curse by enemy. Each curse as a maximum number of target instead of a maximum number of use / mission (going over the maximum number of target dispel the effect on earlier targets).
  • When deselecting one of Trin ability in the shop, all its effect currently active are dispelled. This fix using the shop to bypass the maximum number of ability slot.
  • Tooltips now show the remaining duration of buffs & debuffs (invisibility, stun, etc.)
  • Shop UI is now bigger
  • [Cheat] Added a refund all abilities button to shop UI

Misc

  • Emerald Theft (part 3): added more doors with round lock to make one pile of gold harder to loot. Added an optional gimmick exit to the level.
  • Topaz Theft (part 2): reworked a bit the last part of the level to make it slightly more forgiving, especially at higher danger level.
  • Amethyst Theft: minor changes on the vault room so that locked door position make more sense, and added one more sleeping guard
  • When Trin dies, the scouting in the room is lost to reduce the efficiency of brute force scouting methods.
  • Guards dispel invisibility when they bump into an invisible thief
  • Alerted/Investigator guards chose another random patrol path when they are interrupted/blocked.
  • Improved danger wheel animation on danger level increase
  • Drowsy curse (makes guard sleep) now give a sleeping hat with a different color
  • The player log message warning of guards waking up now gives the exact number of guards.
  • Added level name on the victory screen.
  • Longer click duration (mouse button must be pressed longer to not be considered as a click)
  • Sorcerers Lair music updated

Fixes

  • Guards don't get stuck on other guards anymore (get a room)
  • Can't lose a turn by trying to cast unavailable abilities with hotkeys
  • Guards don't lose their sleep hat after a rewind

