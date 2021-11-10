Update: 0.29

New abilities, reworked Trin abilities and a cheat to refund all abilities!
Abilities update
- New abilities: Deadly Nightmare for Trin, Punch for Besk and Dazzleboom for Iwie
- Reworked Trin abilities to focus more on preparing the infiltration phase.
- Trin abilities are now either curse or glyph.
- Curse affect enemies. Only one curse by enemy. Each curse as a maximum number of target instead of a maximum number of use / mission (going over the maximum number of target dispel the effect on earlier targets).
- When deselecting one of Trin ability in the shop, all its effect currently active are dispelled. This fix using the shop to bypass the maximum number of ability slot.
- Tooltips now show the remaining duration of buffs & debuffs (invisibility, stun, etc.)
- Shop UI is now bigger
- [Cheat] Added a refund all abilities button to shop UI
Misc
- Emerald Theft (part 3): added more doors with round lock to make one pile of gold harder to loot. Added an optional gimmick exit to the level.
- Topaz Theft (part 2): reworked a bit the last part of the level to make it slightly more forgiving, especially at higher danger level.
- Amethyst Theft: minor changes on the vault room so that locked door position make more sense, and added one more sleeping guard
- When Trin dies, the scouting in the room is lost to reduce the efficiency of brute force scouting methods.
- Guards dispel invisibility when they bump into an invisible thief
- Alerted/Investigator guards chose another random patrol path when they are interrupted/blocked.
- Improved danger wheel animation on danger level increase
- Drowsy curse (makes guard sleep) now give a sleeping hat with a different color
- The player log message warning of guards waking up now gives the exact number of guards.
- Added level name on the victory screen.
- Longer click duration (mouse button must be pressed longer to not be considered as a click)
- Sorcerers Lair music updated
Fixes
- Guards don't get stuck on other guards anymore (get a room)
- Can't lose a turn by trying to cast unavailable abilities with hotkeys
- Guards don't lose their sleep hat after a rewind
Changed files in this update