The Game of Squids: Ultimate Parody Game update for 10 November 2021

Update v1.0.1 - More memes!

Share · View all patches · Build 7687843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

  • Added more memes on levels
  • Fixed some traps
  • Fixed graphic errors
  • Fixed bugs

