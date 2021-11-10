Server Maintenance - November 10th (PST)

Greetings Adventurers,
We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.
Please refer to the details below.
■ Server Maintenance
- Schedule: November 10th 03:30PM ~ 06:40PM (PST) / November 11th 00:30AM - 3:40AM (CET)
- Affected Regions: All regions
- Major Maintenance Details:
- Respawning interval of the field unique bosses will be slightly shorter.
- The amount of Gathering nodes will be slightly increased.
- Drop rate of S-tier equipment in Lv.35 Time Dungeon will be increased.
- S-tier equipment(‘Secondary Weapon’, ‘Helm’, ‘Shoulder’, ‘Belt’, ‘Gloves’, ‘Shoes’) will be added to the sales list of Battlefield Merchant.
- [Weekly Enhancement Support Event - November] A-tier Repair Tools(Not tradable) will be added to the sales list of Limited Merchant.
ㄴ [EVENT] Weekly Enhancement Support Event - November #1
[Others]
- Some bugs will be fixed.
- Server stability will be performed.
The details will be announced through the Patch Notes after maintenance.
※ Notes
- Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
- Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.
Thank you.
