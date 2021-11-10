 Skip to content

Bless Unleashed update for 10 November 2021

Server Maintenance - November 10th (PST)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Adventurers,

We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.

Please refer to the details below.

■ Server Maintenance
  • Schedule: November 10th 03:30PM ~ 06:40PM (PST) / November 11th 00:30AM - 3:40AM (CET)
  • Affected Regions: All regions
  • Major Maintenance Details:
  1. Respawning interval of the field unique bosses will be slightly shorter.
  2. The amount of Gathering nodes will be slightly increased.
  3. Drop rate of S-tier equipment in Lv.35 Time Dungeon will be increased.
  4. S-tier equipment(‘Secondary Weapon’, ‘Helm’, ‘Shoulder’, ‘Belt’, ‘Gloves’, ‘Shoes’) will be added to the sales list of Battlefield Merchant.
  5. [Weekly Enhancement Support Event - November] A-tier Repair Tools(Not tradable) will be added to the sales list of Limited Merchant.

    ㄴ [EVENT] Weekly Enhancement Support Event - November #1

[Others]

  • Some bugs will be fixed.
  • Server stability will be performed.

The details will be announced through the Patch Notes after maintenance.

※ Notes

  • Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
  • Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.

Thank you.

