- Slightly revised the player and AI decks for Druids 7, “The Crypt’s Keeper”.
- Fixed an issue causing attack bar displays based on the card held in hand to not show the correct potential range while holding a cavalry, or against knights and guardians on the battlefield.
- Added health bar feedback for curse of rot, decay, regenerate, and shaman ability equal to one tick of these effects.
- Fixed a bug causing cards in the history to sometimes not display correctly.
- Veil of the Assasin can no longer be cast on Flying units.
- The attack power of most flying units has been slightly reduced.
- Restored and revised attack damage ranges on all units: previously when the game launched, all units had a random chance to deal 1-2 additional points of damage that was unstated. This damage was guaranteed to occur if it would result in a lethal strike. This system has been revised so that the total attack range is displayed directly on the card instead of as a hidden bonus. As a result, many units have received very slightly tweaks to their overall attack value. In addition, a few special case units have been given much larger random attack ranges for thematic and gameplay reasons.
Cards and Castles 2 update for 10 November 2021
Nov 10 Minor Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
