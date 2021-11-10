[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on November 11th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, November 11th

Duration: Approx. 6hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]November 11th 00:50[/td]

[td]November 11th 07:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]November 10th 16:50[/td]

[td]November 10th 23:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]November 11th 09:50[/td]

[td]November 11th 16:00[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x2,000, Mats x6, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x6, Energy Converters x3

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]November 12th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]November 11th 18:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]November 12th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.