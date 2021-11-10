 Skip to content

Faylinn's Quest update for 10 November 2021

Version 1.46 up

Build 7687562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sakura can be sent to lure the bandits outside Jovanc
  • Better scene at the Engine Core retrieval on the merchant’s guild route
  • Delivering the healing rune to Scilla now removes it from the inventory
  • Fixed Biogora and Hyperbole
  • Now skill runes work on Faylinn
  • Fixed a bug that made Silence disappear before entering the Hot Springs
  • Fixed Hamilton’s Hat (description)

