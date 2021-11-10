- Sakura can be sent to lure the bandits outside Jovanc
- Better scene at the Engine Core retrieval on the merchant’s guild route
- Delivering the healing rune to Scilla now removes it from the inventory
- Fixed Biogora and Hyperbole
- Now skill runes work on Faylinn
- Fixed a bug that made Silence disappear before entering the Hot Springs
- Fixed Hamilton’s Hat (description)
Faylinn's Quest update for 10 November 2021
Version 1.46 up
Patchnotes via Steam Community
