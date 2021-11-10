Patch Notes - 10/11 # 1.026.3

Hi folks,
This patch fixes the latest reported issues. Nothing major that couldn't wait, but since I already started working on the next content update, the next regular update might be several days away.
Bugfixes
- Alchemical Enhancements perks had the wrong perk as prerequisite.
- 'Drought' card was mistyped as 'Draught'.
- Fixed some typos in the Rulebook.
- Lord of the Feast card (perk exclusive) wasn't properly excluded from the loot tables.
- Harpy feathers wasn't properly categorized as 'Rituals' card.
- Fixed a formatting issue in the clocktower event.
- Clicking on 'Effect modifiers' was also displaying the previously viewed cards alongside.
- Moondance could be incorrectly get retrieved by Rally.
- The summon card produced by the Control Enemy effect is now properly marked to 'Ignore Synergies'.
Notes to Modders
- Deprecated FixedStun, FixedBewitch & FixedFreeze keywords. They still work if you want to use them but will no longer be used in vanilla content.
- Stun, Bewitch & Freeze will by default behave as their former 'Fixed' version (that is won't increase with level). (You can still override that in your mods using a Level up rule.)
- Replaced the Fixed version of these effects with the normal versions which basically now does the same thing. So this change won't have any game play effects as all cards in Chronicles were using the Fixed versions, unless by omission, so all cards will work exactly like before or as intended. But will prevent duplicate stacks from appearing when synergizing these effects.
Changed files in this update