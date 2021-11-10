 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Iron Conflict update for 10 November 2021

Iron Conflict v0.2.15 Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 7687248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are planning to update Iron Conflict to v.0.2.15 on 11/11 at 02:00AM GMT. Maintenance time is projected to last 1 hour, during which time players will not be able to enter the game. Maintenance compensation: 1-hr EXP Card 1, 1-hr Silver Card 1, Reward Cards *2. Here are the update contents:

[Additions]

  1. Added 2 new gold units (new gold unit packs have been added to the in-game store):

    a) Eagle Faction Tier 3: T28 Super Heavy Tank

    b) Bear Faction Tier 5: RS-24 Yars Missile Launcher

[Optimizations and Fixes]

  1. Adjusted height of buildings on the Riverton Ruins map, resolving issue where they would obstruct movement of helicopters
  2. Adjusted missile firing angle of the Dragon Faction HQ-10 unit, resolving issue where missiles would easily be obstructed by buildings and terrain
  3. Fixed text error on pop-up that appears when trying to sell units being repaired

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/XuXPU8w

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 7687248
Iron Conflict Content Depot 1371481
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.