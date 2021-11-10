Iron Conflict v0.2.15 Update Notice

We are planning to update Iron Conflict to v.0.2.15 on 11/11 at 02:00AM GMT. Maintenance time is projected to last 1 hour, during which time players will not be able to enter the game. Maintenance compensation: 1-hr EXP Card 1, 1-hr Silver Card 1, Reward Cards *2. Here are the update contents:
[Additions]
- Added 2 new gold units (new gold unit packs have been added to the in-game store):
a) Eagle Faction Tier 3: T28 Super Heavy Tank
b) Bear Faction Tier 5: RS-24 Yars Missile Launcher
[Optimizations and Fixes]
- Adjusted height of buildings on the Riverton Ruins map, resolving issue where they would obstruct movement of helicopters
- Adjusted missile firing angle of the Dragon Faction HQ-10 unit, resolving issue where missiles would easily be obstructed by buildings and terrain
- Fixed text error on pop-up that appears when trying to sell units being repaired
Changed depots in test branch