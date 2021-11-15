Update for Default Branch 11/15/2021

- Added a "Force Mono" toggle to force a stereoscopic video to show the same image for both the left and right eyes. This toggle can be found in the advanced video settings under the format group.
- Added support for yt-dlp, which is a fork of youtube-dl. yt-dlp works much better for finding stream urls than youtube-dl. Download yt-dlp.exe from here: https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp/releases. Copy the executable to the HereSphere saved directory (C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Local\HereSphere\Saved, replacing UserName with your info), and then press the web stream button in the upper left corner of the HereSphere web browser to stream embedded videos.
HereSphere VR Video Player update for 15 November 2021
