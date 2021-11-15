 Skip to content

HereSphere VR Video Player update for 15 November 2021

Update for Default Branch 11/15/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7685743

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Force Mono" toggle to force a stereoscopic video to show the same image for both the left and right eyes. This toggle can be found in the advanced video settings under the format group.
  • Added support for yt-dlp, which is a fork of youtube-dl. yt-dlp works much better for finding stream urls than youtube-dl. Download yt-dlp.exe from here: https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp/releases. Copy the executable to the HereSphere saved directory (C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Local\HereSphere\Saved, replacing UserName with your info), and then press the web stream button in the upper left corner of the HereSphere web browser to stream embedded videos.

Windows Content Depot 1234731
