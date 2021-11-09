 Skip to content

Collapse of Magic Playtest update for 9 November 2021

v0.2.2 - Tutorial Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 7685435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.2 is live!

It features tutorial improvements and minor bug fixes and updates

Full Changelog:

  • The Mage now starts with the Mana Bolt spell. This should help confusion as to why they didn't have any spells in the first scenario.
  • Can now access the settings menu from the escape menu in battle
  • Added setting options to invert the camera axes
  • Fixed various inconsistencies and confusing aspects of the tutorial
  • Can now undo after choosing an action during the tutorial
  • Removed Victory and Rewards pages from the tutorial
  • Increased the font size of text in the tutorial
  • Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented your characters from taking a short rest

