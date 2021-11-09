v0.2.2 - Tutorial Updates

v0.2.2 is live!
It features tutorial improvements and minor bug fixes and updates
Full Changelog:
- The Mage now starts with the Mana Bolt spell. This should help confusion as to why they didn't have any spells in the first scenario.
- Can now access the settings menu from the escape menu in battle
- Added setting options to invert the camera axes
- Fixed various inconsistencies and confusing aspects of the tutorial
- Can now undo after choosing an action during the tutorial
- Removed Victory and Rewards pages from the tutorial
- Increased the font size of text in the tutorial
- Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented your characters from taking a short rest
