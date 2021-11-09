Patch v1.0.7

New day, new patch! ːCotcShovelː
- E1L05 - Small stalactites hanging from the air removed and big stalactite with big collision fixed
- E3L04 - "Skull Watcher" challenge removed
- E3L08 - "Collect All Johnnies" challenge removed
- E3L09 - Fixed checkpoint position
- "4 Cages 1 Stone" achievement fixed
- "Dungeon Master" achievement fixed
- Increased idle animation interval
- Fixed text typos in level ending
- Growing plant won't play the "Grow" sound more than once now
- Snakes damage collision improved and they will keep attacking Johnny if he'll be standing on top of them
- Some tiles improved
- Achievements counters issue fixed - counters shouldn't reset anymore after quitting the game.
Thank you again for your patience and for all the reports! ːCotcHeartː
Changed files in this update