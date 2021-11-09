 Skip to content

Monster Bash HD update for 9 November 2021

Patch v1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New day, new patch! ːCotcShovelː

  • E1L05 - Small stalactites hanging from the air removed and big stalactite with big collision fixed
  • E3L04 - "Skull Watcher" challenge removed
  • E3L08 - "Collect All Johnnies" challenge removed
  • E3L09 - Fixed checkpoint position
  • "4 Cages 1 Stone" achievement fixed
  • "Dungeon Master" achievement fixed
  • Increased idle animation interval
  • Fixed text typos in level ending
  • Growing plant won't play the "Grow" sound more than once now
  • Snakes damage collision improved and they will keep attacking Johnny if he'll be standing on top of them
  • Some tiles improved
  • Achievements counters issue fixed - counters shouldn't reset anymore after quitting the game.

Thank you again for your patience and for all the reports! ːCotcHeartː

