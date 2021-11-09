 Skip to content

Brass: Birmingham update for 9 November 2021

v1.1.594 - Bugfixing update 15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix: Network game stuck on waiting

Bugfix: Abandoned games are missing nikname

Bugfix: Online game creation UI annoyances

Bugfix: Tutorail arrows are in wrong place in certain resolutions

Bugfix: AI error on the last turn

Bugfix: Can't rejoin network game when turn submission failed (speculative)

Bugfix: Network game name moves around when you delete text

New: Show which industries were sold for negative income

New: Zoom out the board on era end for better visiblity

