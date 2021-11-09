Bugfix: Network game stuck on waiting
Bugfix: Abandoned games are missing nikname
Bugfix: Online game creation UI annoyances
Bugfix: Tutorail arrows are in wrong place in certain resolutions
Bugfix: AI error on the last turn
Bugfix: Can't rejoin network game when turn submission failed (speculative)
Bugfix: Network game name moves around when you delete text
New: Show which industries were sold for negative income
New: Zoom out the board on era end for better visiblity
Brass: Birmingham update for 9 November 2021
v1.1.594 - Bugfixing update 15
Bugfix: Network game stuck on waiting
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update