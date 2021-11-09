Barn Finders: Twilit' of the Livin Pumpks' - free update is now available!

Prepare for the guru, spirits, candies, pumpkins, and other mystical phenomenons! 👻 Explore barns, find candies, exchange them for skins and money to become a lord of the manor! 🏰 Or, at least, a guy on a ranch, farm, or whatever. 🏡 Anyway, a free update for Barn Finders: Twilit' of the Livin Pumpks' is now available! 🎃
👉 Play Barn Finders on Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/991170/Barn_Finders/
👉 Play Amerykan Dream DLC:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424060/BarnFinders_Amerykan_Dream/
👉 Add Bid Wars DLC to your Wishlist:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1554910/BarnFinders_Bid_Wars_DLC/
Changed files in this update