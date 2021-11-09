 Skip to content

BarnFinders update for 9 November 2021

Barn Finders: Twilit' of the Livin Pumpks' - free update is now available!

Prepare for the guru, spirits, candies, pumpkins, and other mystical phenomenons! 👻 Explore barns, find candies, exchange them for skins and money to become a lord of the manor! 🏰 Or, at least, a guy on a ranch, farm, or whatever. 🏡 Anyway, a free update for Barn Finders: Twilit' of the Livin Pumpks' is now available! 🎃

