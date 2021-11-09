 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

RC Airplane Challenge update for 9 November 2021

Update Notes for November 9th

Share · View all patches · Build 7684738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds some multiplayer enhancements such as ranking, an enemy scan, enemies on the radar, and in the air spawning.

Changed files in this update

RC Airplane Challenge Content Depot 1516611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.