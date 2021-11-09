 Skip to content

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 9 November 2021

Update for 9th of November

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with bandage's looping sound
  • Corrected bone collider
  • Fixed small UI issue on wide screen monitors
  • Corrected flat decorations position in cages
  • Added "Logs" button in Options
  • New animal portraits!
  • Due to issues with progressing in missions few items have been blocked in the shop
  • Similarly buildings that are not part of the mission chain have been blocked until after last mission building have been placed
  • Added more money to the player after placing the last building
  • Small post-processing update
  • Fixed issue that under some circumstances could prevent building from being moved

Animal Shelter: Prologue Content Depot 1661261
