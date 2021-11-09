- Fixed issue with bandage's looping sound
- Corrected bone collider
- Fixed small UI issue on wide screen monitors
- Corrected flat decorations position in cages
- Added "Logs" button in Options
- New animal portraits!
- Due to issues with progressing in missions few items have been blocked in the shop
- Similarly buildings that are not part of the mission chain have been blocked until after last mission building have been placed
- Added more money to the player after placing the last building
- Small post-processing update
- Fixed issue that under some circumstances could prevent building from being moved
Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 9 November 2021
Update for 9th of November
Patchnotes via Steam Community
