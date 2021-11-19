 Skip to content

Onset update for 19 November 2021

Update 1.5.2

Build 7684266 · Last edited by Wendy

Onset 1.5.2 (Protocol Compatibility 5)

Motorboat_02

Helicopter_06

  • Fix roof collision of the marketplace building.
  • Fix scooter steer animation.
  • Update WebUI.

Add missing Lua functions to the client. 


IsValidDoor(doorid)  
IsValidText3D(text3did)  
GetText3DActor(text3did)  
GetText3DText(text3did)```

**UnrealLua**

```AActor::GetActorTags()```

**Server**  


* Add global event handler to C# "CallEventGlobally" (Thanks to DasDarki).  
* Fix C# context based registration process for commands.  
* Number of function fixes for C#.  
* Update DotNet runtime to 5.0.12.  
* Fix bullet sync where bullets are not spawned on each client.  
* Make CreateText3D rotation parameter optional.  
* Add [OnServerLoaded ](https://dev.playonset.com/wiki/OnServerLoaded)event.

