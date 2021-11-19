Update 1.5.2

Onset 1.5.2 (Protocol Compatibility 5)
Motorboat_02
Helicopter_06
- Fix roof collision of the marketplace building.
- Fix scooter steer animation.
- Update WebUI.
Add missing Lua functions to the client.
IsValidDoor(doorid)
IsValidText3D(text3did)
GetText3DActor(text3did)
GetText3DText(text3did)```
**UnrealLua**
```AActor::GetActorTags()```
**Server**
* Add global event handler to C# "CallEventGlobally" (Thanks to DasDarki).
* Fix C# context based registration process for commands.
* Number of function fixes for C#.
* Update DotNet runtime to 5.0.12.
* Fix bullet sync where bullets are not spawned on each client.
* Make CreateText3D rotation parameter optional.
* Add [OnServerLoaded ](https://dev.playonset.com/wiki/OnServerLoaded)event.
Changed files in this update