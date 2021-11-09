Update 0.9.9c

Dear potters, long time no see! After a period of development, version 0.9.9c is now available! The update content is as follows:
Graphics improvement:
- The graphics of the pottery has been greatly improved.
- There will be a smooth transition where parts and pot intersect.
Shape control:
- Not only vases! Now you can make pottery in various shapes such as ellipse, triangle, square, etc.
Add text:
- You can add text and use any system font in your computer.
More warehouse space:
- You can have up to 3 warehouses to put more works.
Other features:
- Now the two ends of the pattern will be automatically aligned after changing the width of the pattern.
- Added fine adjustment buttons for parts.
- The process of unlocking the online mode is shortened.
- Fixed known bugs.
Update it and have fun!
AZGames
Changed files in this update