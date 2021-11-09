 Skip to content

Master Of Pottery update for 9 November 2021

Update 0.9.9c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear potters, long time no see! After a period of development, version 0.9.9c is now available! The update content is as follows:

Graphics improvement:
  • The graphics of the pottery has been greatly improved.
  • There will be a smooth transition where parts and pot intersect.



Shape control:
  • Not only vases! Now you can make pottery in various shapes such as ellipse, triangle, square, etc.

Add text:
  • You can add text and use any system font in your computer.

More warehouse space:
  • You can have up to 3 warehouses to put more works.

Other features:
  • Now the two ends of the pattern will be automatically aligned after changing the width of the pattern.
  • Added fine adjustment buttons for parts.
  • The process of unlocking the online mode is shortened.
  • Fixed known bugs.

Update it and have fun!

AZGames

