Update 0.0.19

Several engine optimizations to save FPS and memory.
Other improvements:
- Teahupoo: environment around the wave. This is a test to see the impact on the performances and quality of it.
- Option to show or hide the environment
- Save the last camera used between sessions
Bug fixes:
- MacOS: fix crash when trying to play a wave
- sign in screen layout for ultra wide resolutions
We also added the gamepad support for the iOS version. The iOS version is currently in private BETA, contact us to get access to it!
Don't forget to report any bug or ideas to our Discord.
NEVER STOP RIDING
