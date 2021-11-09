Patch Notes for Nov 9

Added right stick aiming option
Music isn't changing when you enter a new room
Fixed Music bug
Fixed Wizard's random magic element trait
Fixed Walls in one of the rooms had no collision
Changed files in this update