Cycled update for 9 November 2021

Patch Notes for Nov 9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added right stick aiming option

Music isn't changing when you enter a new room

Fixed Music bug

Fixed Wizard's random magic element trait

Fixed Walls in one of the rooms had no collision

