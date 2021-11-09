 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 9 November 2021

v0.9.6 B1

v0.9.6 B1

Hey everyone!

We're getting closer to the release of the final boss, military tier 15 and the arcade rework. In order to further bridge the waiting time we added a collection of highly requested AI functions, implemented a few recent suggestions as well as fixed a bunch of bugs.

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added AI function 'Constant: e'
  • added AI function 'Script: Triggering Impulse'
  • added AI function 'Game: Is Tower Testing'
  • added AI function 'Game: Is Boss Fight'
  • added AI function 'Game: Wave Acceleration'
  • added AI function 'Game: Wave'
  • added AI function [spoiler]'Game: Era'[/spoiler]
  • added AI function [spoiler]'Game: Infinity'[/spoiler]
  • added AI function 'Time: Delta'
  • added AI function 'Time: UnscaledDelta'
  • added AI function 'Time: Scale'
  • added AI function 'Software: Is Enabled'
  • added AI action 'Software: Toggle'
  • added AI action 'Tower: Exit'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Arcade'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Construction Firm'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Factory'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Headquarters'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Laboratory'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Mine'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Museum'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Power Plant'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Shipyard'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Statue of Cubos'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Trading Post'
  • added AI impulse 'Close: Workshop'
Changes
  • corner rail nodes in boss 2 fight now adjust their height based on component health on neighboring sides instead of total boss health
  • maxed water experiment does not display requirements for next prestige anymore
  • picking up a machine inside the Factory now highlights the according machine slot if it's empty
  • changed description of module 'reflect' to make it more clear how it works
Fixes
  • fixed decompression allocating a huge amount of RAM when importing Tower via Tower Customization
  • fixed idle mode not factoring in the maximum speed factor
  • fixed space elevator upgrade being clickable after maximizing it
  • fixed event system sometimes not firing events when listeners are removed within the event handler
  • fixed animation of hotkey info in AI learning UI being affected by time scaling
  • fixed inconsistency in AI function 'try craft' text by renaming T into Tier (https://trello.com/c/VSRUuyhk)

