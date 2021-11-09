Hey everyone!
We're getting closer to the release of the final boss, military tier 15 and the arcade rework. In order to further bridge the waiting time we added a collection of highly requested AI functions, implemented a few recent suggestions as well as fixed a bunch of bugs.
Changelog
New Stuff
- added AI function 'Constant: e'
- added AI function 'Script: Triggering Impulse'
- added AI function 'Game: Is Tower Testing'
- added AI function 'Game: Is Boss Fight'
- added AI function 'Game: Wave Acceleration'
- added AI function 'Game: Wave'
- added AI function [spoiler]'Game: Era'[/spoiler]
- added AI function [spoiler]'Game: Infinity'[/spoiler]
- added AI function 'Time: Delta'
- added AI function 'Time: UnscaledDelta'
- added AI function 'Time: Scale'
- added AI function 'Software: Is Enabled'
- added AI action 'Software: Toggle'
- added AI action 'Tower: Exit'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Arcade'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Construction Firm'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Factory'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Headquarters'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Laboratory'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Mine'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Museum'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Power Plant'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Shipyard'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Statue of Cubos'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Trading Post'
- added AI impulse 'Close: Workshop'
Changes
- corner rail nodes in boss 2 fight now adjust their height based on component health on neighboring sides instead of total boss health
- maxed water experiment does not display requirements for next prestige anymore
- picking up a machine inside the Factory now highlights the according machine slot if it's empty
- changed description of module 'reflect' to make it more clear how it works
Fixes
- fixed decompression allocating a huge amount of RAM when importing Tower via Tower Customization
- fixed idle mode not factoring in the maximum speed factor
- fixed space elevator upgrade being clickable after maximizing it
- fixed event system sometimes not firing events when listeners are removed within the event handler
- fixed animation of hotkey info in AI learning UI being affected by time scaling
- fixed inconsistency in AI function 'try craft' text by renaming T into Tier (https://trello.com/c/VSRUuyhk)
__
