 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

King under the Mountain update for 9 November 2021

Alpha 8 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 7683680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Excited to announce that Alpha 8 is now live - expect a little more content (maybe more weapons) and more bugfixes and quality of life improvements in the next few days, but I wanted to get this out now so people can play with it sooner. Here's the changelog

  • Reworked HUMANOID entities into more generic CREATURE entity type
  • Settlers at very low happiness will now have several tantrums (attacking a nearby creature or furniture) before breaking and giving up on life
  • Added "Race" type for creatures containing new data
  • Definitions of body structure and organs for different races
  • Dwarven body shape (fat/average/strong) is now based on a strength stat, determined by a strength distribution described as part of the race
  • Added non-settler creature behaviour, to represent wild animals at this stage
  • Added the following wild animals:
  • Deer
  • Fox
  • Wild boar
  • Added Armory zone for crafting of weapons (and later armour), alongside weapons stockpile type
  • Settler can now have a type of weapon assigned for them to keep hold of for combat
  • (Re-)added the hunter profession, along with a hunting order and designation on entities (as opposed to a static location)
  • Added a simple form of combat for hunting
  • Ability for stockpile groups to hold corpses, only enabled for "Food" group currently
  • Changed fish from items to creatures for butchery station to work consistently
  • Corrected label on unpowered crafting stations (e.g. ore crusher) to show they are slowed but not disabled
  • Improved job selection so same-priority profession-required jobs are selected before closer jobs of the same priority not requiring a profession
  • Fix for crafting stations to use material selections from crafting management screen

Changed files in this update

King under the Mountain Content Depot 930231
  • Loading history…
King under the Mountain Mac Depot 930232
  • Loading history…
King under the Mountain Linux Depot 930233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.