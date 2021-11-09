 Skip to content

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 9 November 2021

0.14.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "Linked" (Fighters' class skill) is no longer cast on dead fighters
  • "Panic Eating" should now work beyond the first time it triggered
  • Critical strikes against units with "Delayed Pain" and "Magic Shield" abilities are now visualized correctly.
  • Damage over time effects are removed as soon as the last enemy unit is killed
  • "Inner Void" now correctly increases the food amount consumed when the team is small

