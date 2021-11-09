- "Linked" (Fighters' class skill) is no longer cast on dead fighters
- "Panic Eating" should now work beyond the first time it triggered
- Critical strikes against units with "Delayed Pain" and "Magic Shield" abilities are now visualized correctly.
- Damage over time effects are removed as soon as the last enemy unit is killed
- "Inner Void" now correctly increases the food amount consumed when the team is small
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 9 November 2021
0.14.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
