Rainbow Six Siege introduces the fourth season of Year 6, High Calibre! Our newest Operator, Thorn, joins Rainbow as a Technical Weapons Expert from Ireland's Emergency Response Unit. Never one to back down from a challenge, her strength and leadership set a new course for Rainbow. Her Razorbloom Shell proximity grenade is as sharp as her temper.
This season we've integrated some select updates including Team Colors, a Bulletproof Camera Rework and changes on the Test Server. We're bringing balance to Finka, Drone Counters, Elite 2.0, and more! Read the Patch Notes below for full details.
Changed depots in test branch