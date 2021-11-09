English
#########Content#################
The Guan Dao bought from Dragon's Treasure may now have prefixes.
The elevators in Ardham Hotel will now mention there are keycard slots on them.
New furniture: Blood Tainted Partition. 3x1 decoration item, sold by the ghost vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel.
#########System#####################
Updated the input box to make it get inputs more correctly. It may likely solve the BIG5/JIS/KSC to UTF8 problem. However, some anti-virus software may start shooting false-positive again. I will handle it by sending them some emails.
########DEBUG###################
Fixed a crash caused by a select window's index somehow becoming float. How did a window's index become float requires further investigation. (Thanks to 渺羽's bug report)
Fixed a collision update issue in some cases after an event is forced to move. (Thanks to 渺羽's bug report)
Fixed a few localization bugs. (Thanks to 渺羽's bug report)
简体中文
#########Content#################
从龍之宝库购买到的关刀现在可能带有各种词缀。
阿德汉姆旅店的电梯现在会提示上面有个门禁卡的插槽。
新家具：染血的挡板 3x1大小的装饰品，在阿德汉姆旅店2楼的幽灵商人那里出售。
#########System#####################
更新了输入框使获得的数据更精确。主要用于解决BIG5、JIS、KSC的输入可能会变成乱码的问题。不过，该更新可能导致一些杀毒软件开始误报。我将会开始对他们发送邮件来解决。
########DEBUG###################
修复了一个窗口光标的数值变为浮点数的导致的崩溃。而窗口光标为什么会变成浮点数的原因还需要进一步调查。（感谢渺羽提供的Bug报告）
修复了一个事件强制移动后碰撞列表未更新的BUG（感谢渺羽提供的Bug报告）
修复了几处本地化文本错误（感谢渺羽提供的Bug报告）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 9 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211109
English
