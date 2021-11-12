 Skip to content

Spell Swap update for 12 November 2021

Patch 1.1.2

Hey there!

The Halloween Event is now over, everything is back to normal in game. We hope you enjoyed it!

This patch also contains small enhancements to the in-game Chinese Localization.

