Growbot update for 9 November 2021

Update 1.0.3 - 9 Nov 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7683095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with missing inventory items near the end of the game
  • Fixed a bug in the Engine room that would lock pieces in the wrong place
  • Added missing font characters for some languages
  • Localization fixes

