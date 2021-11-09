- Fixed an issue with missing inventory items near the end of the game
- Fixed a bug in the Engine room that would lock pieces in the wrong place
- Added missing font characters for some languages
- Localization fixes
Growbot update for 9 November 2021
Update 1.0.3 - 9 Nov 2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
