Black One Blood Brothers Playtest update for 9 November 2021

Steam Playtest: V10

Dear operators,

The changelog of Playtest V10.

  • Overhaul: 35 tutorial videos
  • Add: Tutorial the first time that the game is launched
  • Add: Control dog (by dog's handler)
  • Add: Attack dog by player
  • Add: New AI accuracy (in term of distance, sight of weapon, speed, day/night)
  • Add: Deafening sound if an explosif blows up too close to player
  • Add: Foregrips available for shotgun M-880
  • Add: Camera movement if switch of dual scope
  • Add: New tooltip texts
  • Add: VFX explosion of doors
  • Add: VFX explosion of windows
  • Improve: Recoil system
  • Improve: Grenades, mines and explosives are more efficient
  • Improve: Shoot on trap door is more dangerous
  • Improve: Explosives are more efficient
  • Improve: Power of recoil by a shoot is affected by weapon, foregrip/bipod and stance
  • Improve: Inventory UI
  • Improve: Camera shake by an explosion
  • Improve: Save squad UI
  • Improve: Save/Load Presets UI
  • Fix: Recoil doesn't work correctly with auto mode
  • Fix: DLSS doesn't initialize correctly
  • Fix: Some explosives (grenades, mines...) might not cause correct damages
  • Fix: Machinegun used auto mode by default
  • Fix: Floor collision in Training map
  • Fix: Missing culling objects
  • Fix: Avoidance system doesn't disable if character is dead or wounded
  • Fix: Color squads doesn't update correctly at the beginning of the mission
  • Fix: Camera player return at first person view after to be wounded or dead
  • Fix: Insertion UI location

