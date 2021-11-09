Steam Playtest: V10

Dear operators,
The changelog of Playtest V10.
- Overhaul: 35 tutorial videos
- Add: Tutorial the first time that the game is launched
- Add: Control dog (by dog's handler)
- Add: Attack dog by player
- Add: New AI accuracy (in term of distance, sight of weapon, speed, day/night)
- Add: Deafening sound if an explosif blows up too close to player
- Add: Foregrips available for shotgun M-880
- Add: Camera movement if switch of dual scope
- Add: New tooltip texts
- Add: VFX explosion of doors
- Add: VFX explosion of windows
- Improve: Recoil system
- Improve: Grenades, mines and explosives are more efficient
- Improve: Shoot on trap door is more dangerous
- Improve: Explosives are more efficient
- Improve: Power of recoil by a shoot is affected by weapon, foregrip/bipod and stance
- Improve: Inventory UI
- Improve: Camera shake by an explosion
- Improve: Save squad UI
- Improve: Save/Load Presets UI
- Fix: Recoil doesn't work correctly with auto mode
- Fix: DLSS doesn't initialize correctly
- Fix: Some explosives (grenades, mines...) might not cause correct damages
- Fix: Machinegun used auto mode by default
- Fix: Floor collision in Training map
- Fix: Missing culling objects
- Fix: Avoidance system doesn't disable if character is dead or wounded
- Fix: Color squads doesn't update correctly at the beginning of the mission
- Fix: Camera player return at first person view after to be wounded or dead
- Fix: Insertion UI location
