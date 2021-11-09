 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Starsand update for 9 November 2021

Update 0.5.2 (Hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 7682948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are getting rid of more issues with this second hotfix.

Changelog 0.5.2:

UPDATED

  • We listened and added more stones. The number of stone deposits that you can mine with a pickaxe remained the same for now.
  • Spike traps deal a bit more damage now.

BUGS FIXED

  • A bug with map icons that prevented some players from saving the game.
  • Game crashing on some rare occasions when pressing numbers over 6 on the keyboard.
  • Items disappearing from the inventory when loading a saved game.
  • Infinite sandstorm.
  • Enemies taking damage by spike traps and wooden spikes even when they are under the ground.

Changed files in this update

Starsand Content Depot 1380221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.