Update 0.5.2 (Hotfix)

Hello everyone!
We are getting rid of more issues with this second hotfix.
Changelog 0.5.2:
UPDATED
- We listened and added more stones. The number of stone deposits that you can mine with a pickaxe remained the same for now.
- Spike traps deal a bit more damage now.
BUGS FIXED
- A bug with map icons that prevented some players from saving the game.
- Game crashing on some rare occasions when pressing numbers over 6 on the keyboard.
- Items disappearing from the inventory when loading a saved game.
- Infinite sandstorm.
- Enemies taking damage by spike traps and wooden spikes even when they are under the ground.
Changed files in this update