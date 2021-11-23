 Skip to content

Out of the Park Baseball 22 update for 23 November 2021

Update 22.11.82 is live!

  • Added various fields to sql data dumps
  • Tired players in lists will show the red battery icon
  • Fixed some cases of teams adding player on 60-day IL to 40-man roster
  • Added saving custom lineups from 7-day/opener page
  • Adjusted opt-out logic for injured/recently injured players
  • Fixed days needed for service year in ABL in quickstart
  • Live Start: Fixed some issues with MLB not moving to off-season
  • Online Leagues: Fixed “Meet Demand” now always being considered as a submitted offer
  • PT: added new column to player lists “active missions” (ie. the number of missions a player is in that you have not completed)
  • Several other bug fixes and tweaks

This patch is compatible with the previous patch for online leagues - exports will work between versions, however both clients and the commish need to update to benefit from the online league fixes.

