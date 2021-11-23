Update 22.11.82 is live!

Hi everybody!
Our newest update is now live!
Here are the key changes:
- Added various fields to sql data dumps
- Tired players in lists will show the red battery icon
- Fixed some cases of teams adding player on 60-day IL to 40-man roster
- Added saving custom lineups from 7-day/opener page
- Adjusted opt-out logic for injured/recently injured players
- Fixed days needed for service year in ABL in quickstart
- Live Start: Fixed some issues with MLB not moving to off-season
- Online Leagues: Fixed “Meet Demand” now always being considered as a submitted offer
- PT: added new column to player lists “active missions” (ie. the number of missions a player is in that you have not completed)
- Several other bug fixes and tweaks
This patch is compatible with the previous patch for online leagues - exports will work between versions, however both clients and the commish need to update to benefit from the online league fixes.
Here is Alex with some visual details!
Thank you!
