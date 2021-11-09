 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

V.R.G. update for 9 November 2021

update 0.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7682443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fix
  • Fixed an issue where volume control had no effect in some situations.

Changed files in this update

VRG Windows 64bit Depot 1693091
  • Loading history…
VRG Windows 32bit Depot 1693092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.