Hotfix Version 1.2.12

Changelog
- Fixed a minor issue that could happen when swapping weapons in the menu
- Fixed an error that would occur when saving/loading after a Druid would revert from Wildshape due to losing all their HP.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to load a cutscene or leave a location while concentrating on Sunbeam (spell)
- Removed the ability to drop Produce Flame & Flame Blade on the floor to avoid weird quantum shenanigans from happening
- Fixed an annoying bug that would make a Fighting Style disappear if you cancelled the level up process after choosing one.
- Fixed a potential skip in Lava Forest that would break the quest flow if you teleported through a hidden path.
- Potential fix for Mac issues with Volumetric lighting glitch.
- Improved stability by fixing some minor glitches happening in the background (invisible to players, but we do receive small error messages on our end :D)
If you're running into bugs or other issues, please make sure to read our Help Thread to help us find them and squish 'em for good!
Cheers,
Myzzrym
