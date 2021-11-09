 Skip to content

LoveChoice 拣爱 update for 9 November 2021

Remake English version and bug fixes

【Remake English version】

We hired Whisper games, one of the translators of Disco Elysium, to re-translate the English version of LoveChoice. We hope you will like it.

【Bug fixes】

Fixed ui bug in 16:10 resolution screen

