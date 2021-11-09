 Skip to content

RUNNING WITH RIFLES update for 9 November 2021

Update 1.89

Update 1.89

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vanilla changelog:

  • maps: few fixes here and there
  • equipment: added a bit more kaboom to the welding torch when exploding on death
  • dominance: added the AT mine to the inventory. Friendly fire is disabled.
  • Halloween event: Elite Rippers aren't spawning anymore
  • Halloween event: Pumpkin Boxes aren't dropped anymore
  • Halloween event: scripted elements from items such as the werewolf frenzy, vampire blood thirsty and scream costumes are removed
  • valuables: non-Halloween typical weapons from the Pumpkin Box are now being dropped at a low score rate by other existing community/gift boxes

WW2 Changelog:

  • maps: Bougainville now showing the proper mapview in the respective campaigns
  • weapons: M1 Garand Large Mag and G 43 Large Mag have faster accuracy stance recovery (from 1.8 to 2.0)
  • soldiers: Sentry AI soldiers in Campaign (Invasion unaffected) have less armoured vest layers (from 8 to 6) and are slightly more vulnerable to Melee and Explosive attacks
  • translations: few fixes here and there

UNDEAD WW2 Changelog:

  • enemy count: reduced total soldier capacity on map by -20, reduced bonus enemy compensation per player from 4 to 3
  • calls: reduced cost of Airdropped Armoury from 350 to 175
  • difficulty modes: lowered enemy capacity percentage on Easy and Normal
  • soldiers: Axis Remnant elite enemy types all spawn less often
  • soldiers: Undead elite enemy types all spawn less often, though the reduction is not as signficant as Axis Remnant
  • soldiers: Axis Remnant Sentry, heavy Machine-Gun Sentry, and Officer are more vulnerable to Melee and Explosive attacks
  • soldiers: Axis Remnant Sentry and heavy Machine-Gun Sentry have slightly less armoured vest layers
  • dogs: Axis Remnant Kampfhund (dog) is now more vulnerable to Melee and Explosive attacks
  • dogs: Undead dog model has been adjusted so it has a more prominent skeletal spine visible, slightly highlighting the threat visually
  • summoning: Undead 'Resurrectors' and dog 'Howlers' now summon less allies. Resurrectors from 3-5 randomly to 2-3 randomly. Dogs from 3-4 randomly to a fixed amount of 2.
  • valuables: Undead Brutes and Resurrectors now have a chance to drop loot when killed
  • vests: Veteran Gear vests now resist Melee for one strike and will result in wound from it at the end
  • vests: Sniper Gear vests now result in wound from Melee
  • vests: Assault Gear vests now resist one Melee strike, but still do NOT result in wound at the end
  • briefcase crates: breaking open a Briefcase Crate now spawns randomly 1-2 Briefcases, instead of a guaranteed 2
  • briefcase unlocks: removed the Large Wrench and HE Rifle Grenade from the possible Briefcase unlocks from the Undead mode

