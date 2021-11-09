1109 Update

- The initial profession of Necromancer is open
- Alchemist initial profession open
- 12 Necromancer skills open. The corresponding equipment 20 open
- Alchemists have 12 skill entries for their profession. The corresponding equipment 20 open
- The new game can choose two permanent talent words at the beginning.
- Add the word reset button, you can reset the word if you are not satisfied.
