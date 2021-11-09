 Skip to content

杀戮地城 Dungeon Adventure update for 9 November 2021

1109 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The initial profession of Necromancer is open
  • Alchemist initial profession open
  • 12 Necromancer skills open. The corresponding equipment 20 open
  • Alchemists have 12 skill entries for their profession. The corresponding equipment 20 open
  • The new game can choose two permanent talent words at the beginning.
  • Add the word reset button, you can reset the word if you are not satisfied.

