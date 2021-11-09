BETA UPDATE 7 (RADIATION, NEW AREAS)

Hello survivors!
As you can see updates are coming fast and this will not change throughout the games development!
Update notes below...
CHANGES
- New player condition added (Radiation)
- New consumable Added (Raw Meat)
- New Item pickup (Radiation medicine)
- New Consumable (Radiation medicine)
- You can now make soup using the fire.
ISLAND CHANGES
- Corals, seaweed and starfish added around the coast lines for much needed added details.
- New areas added to far side of Island.
- Much more dense forests around the island.
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS
- Ai dynamic Navigation mesh major performance increase.
