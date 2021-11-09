 Skip to content

The Glade update for 9 November 2021

BETA UPDATE 7 (RADIATION, NEW AREAS)

CHANGES

  • New player condition added (Radiation)
  • New consumable Added (Raw Meat)
  • New Item pickup (Radiation medicine)
  • New Consumable (Radiation medicine)
  • You can now make soup using the fire.

ISLAND CHANGES

  • Corals, seaweed and starfish added around the coast lines for much needed added details.
  • New areas added to far side of Island.
  • Much more dense forests around the island.

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

  • Ai dynamic Navigation mesh major performance increase.

