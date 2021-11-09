Update Notes for patch 0.8311.EA

The 0.8311.EA minor patch contains the following fixes:
- Added 2 "spectator spots" for MOCR.
- Corrected the logic on the RCS TRNFR switch on middle portion of MDC and made it spring loaded so it will return to center after setting it up or down.
- Minor changes to the Academy
- Fixed the CSM SUIT COMP panel textures from ON to OFF in center position
- Changed the label of the RCS TRNFR switch up position from ON to CM
- Fixed the Apollo Mission Editor so that the hour can be set to a 3 digit value instead of just two
- Removed the bug that allowed you to set the GLYCOL EVAP TEMP IN sw to center.
- Corrected the REPRESS PKG label typo in the CSM
VR
- Fixed the VR gaze cursor reference to easier reach things above you and your eye-level
- Fixed the VR subtitles always on issue
- Improved the VR laser pointer in Apollo to avoid it being invisible when not targeting a switch
Note:
The additional spectator seats in MOCR is to create a larger room for "MOCR Monday" and allow people who wants to learn how to be a Mission Controller to oversee the session, as well as those who wants to stream the session for those who want to watch.
Changed files in this update