Patch 1.0.2 AI, UI, Balance

Hey, guys!
Here is the next patch. I hope it will make your play-through smoother.
Balance:
- The equipment tier of enemy patrols was reduced for the first campaign. Most of them now wield pistols or SMGs. But some still have AKs.
AI:
- Added more variety in behavior across enemy factions. Thugs are much easier now to flush out of their positions. Army and Spec Ops tend to hold their ground more and use their "dirty tricks" often.
- When you make noise (shots, explosions, door interaction, and etc.) you'll see instantly "alert" or "suspicious" bubbles on enemies. This must give you a better idea of how noise works.
- Fixed bug when enemies ignored some suspicious events completely. But keep in mind they can sometimes still ignore it by design.
UI:
- You can now move the camera with arrow keys (along with WASD and mouse).
- All weapons are visible from the start even if the skill is required.
- When hovering the mouse on the detonator you can see a connected explosive device.
- A number of remaining enemy patrols are displayed at HUD.
- Fixed a few localization problems.
Changed files in this update