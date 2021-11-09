- fixed furniture passing through walls with narrow doors
- when the game starts, information about testing is added to playtest
- simplified removal of the dock at the station
- clearing the memory of character icons that are no longer needed
- added a new type of characters - tourists
- added a tourist rating for each station
- the frequency of arrival of new tourists to the station depends on the rating of the station
- the arrival of a tourist at the station brings money
- tourists on arrival occupy vacant apartments
- the main pastime of tourists is walking around the station
- tourists sleep only in cabins, do not use VR and do not sit at the station, do not eat from vending machines
- after a while, the tourist flies to another previously unvisited station available for visiting, or to Earth
- upon departure, the tourist evaluates the station in accordance with his mood
- the staff has only one preference for the kitchen
- added a new resource biological waste
- added a bioreactor for processing biological waste into hydrocarbons
- an indicator of the need to charge robots has been added to the status panel
- fixed a fall when determining sunrise/sunset with a large inclination of the orbit
