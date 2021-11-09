 Skip to content

Solargene Playtest update for 9 November 2021

0.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed furniture passing through walls with narrow doors
  • when the game starts, information about testing is added to playtest
  • simplified removal of the dock at the station
  • clearing the memory of character icons that are no longer needed
  • added a new type of characters - tourists
  • added a tourist rating for each station
  • the frequency of arrival of new tourists to the station depends on the rating of the station
  • the arrival of a tourist at the station brings money
  • tourists on arrival occupy vacant apartments
  • the main pastime of tourists is walking around the station
  • tourists sleep only in cabins, do not use VR and do not sit at the station, do not eat from vending machines
  • after a while, the tourist flies to another previously unvisited station available for visiting, or to Earth
  • upon departure, the tourist evaluates the station in accordance with his mood
  • the staff has only one preference for the kitchen
  • added a new resource biological waste
  • added a bioreactor for processing biological waste into hydrocarbons
  • an indicator of the need to charge robots has been added to the status panel
  • fixed a fall when determining sunrise/sunset with a large inclination of the orbit

