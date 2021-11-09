November 9th Bug Fixes

Hey everyone, sorry for the delay with updates. It's flu season and we've had illness in the team!
Improvements
- Added a 2-wide archway.
- Maximum capacity of cashier window increased to $10k and large cashier cage increased to $80k.
- Speed up washing up in kitchens by 3x.
UI
- Toggling the construction helper using alt will now remember the previous setting.
- Rename cashier cage to large cashier cage.
- Fix error with casino satisfaction display.
- Fix UI error when a large object is moved over the map bounds during placement.
- Fix house advantage overwritten with existing value when pasting machine settings.
- Update community translations.
Bugs
- Fix guests sometimes getting stuck while trying to queue.
- Fix clone tool missing objects after enabling it with multi-select.
- Fix bar staff error.
- Fix poker table bet amount and prize rising massively if at least one guest cannot afford it.
- Fix customers thinking they missed the show when they did not and getting frustrated.
- Fix build cashier objective in tutorial not working.
- Fix bingo staff not using the podium correctly.
- Fix error with theatre hall balconies.
- Fix error with how idle staff look for tasks.
- Fix error in staff task manager.
- Fix error in marketing manager on load.
Changed files in this update