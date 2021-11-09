 Skip to content

SimCasino update for 9 November 2021

November 9th Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, sorry for the delay with updates. It's flu season and we've had illness in the team!

Improvements

  • Added a 2-wide archway.
  • Maximum capacity of cashier window increased to $10k and large cashier cage increased to $80k.
  • Speed up washing up in kitchens by 3x.

UI

  • Toggling the construction helper using alt will now remember the previous setting.
  • Rename cashier cage to large cashier cage.
  • Fix error with casino satisfaction display.
  • Fix UI error when a large object is moved over the map bounds during placement.
  • Fix house advantage overwritten with existing value when pasting machine settings.
  • Update community translations.

Bugs

  • Fix guests sometimes getting stuck while trying to queue.
  • Fix clone tool missing objects after enabling it with multi-select.
  • Fix bar staff error.
  • Fix poker table bet amount and prize rising massively if at least one guest cannot afford it.
  • Fix customers thinking they missed the show when they did not and getting frustrated.
  • Fix build cashier objective in tutorial not working.
  • Fix bingo staff not using the podium correctly.
  • Fix error with theatre hall balconies.
  • Fix error with how idle staff look for tasks.
  • Fix error in staff task manager.
  • Fix error in marketing manager on load.

