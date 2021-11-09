 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 9 November 2021

Patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 7680631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added grenade drop on loot box
  • Added ammo drop loot box on parking area (top floor of each staircases). Reset each 20 second after open.
  • Fixed (Major) Weapons and Nano lost in inventories system
  • Fixed Gold drop become bigger and higher amount (instead higher count) on higher loops. This to prevent spawned stutter on lots of gold drops.
  • Fixed Some random stuff shown by red error text on console
  • Fixed on medium level sometimes you spawn outside map
  • Fixed some stuff.
  • Modify skybox to simple color
  • Modify AI start interaction to enemy a bit. This is preparation for future new Npc.
  • Modify molotov fire shapes a bit
  • Modify explosion damage are now leveling same with loop level. Good for damaging enemy with cluster bomb but may instant kill you on higher loop
    • Please let me know if after this update, if you guys still got issues on "Known Issues": Lost collider / No Hit / No Interaction after a while play. (To temporary solve: exit to main menu and re-enter game back)

Changed files in this update

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.