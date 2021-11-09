- Added grenade drop on loot box
- Added ammo drop loot box on parking area (top floor of each staircases). Reset each 20 second after open.
- Fixed (Major) Weapons and Nano lost in inventories system
- Fixed Gold drop become bigger and higher amount (instead higher count) on higher loops. This to prevent spawned stutter on lots of gold drops.
- Fixed Some random stuff shown by red error text on console
- Fixed on medium level sometimes you spawn outside map
- Fixed some stuff.
- Modify skybox to simple color
- Modify AI start interaction to enemy a bit. This is preparation for future new Npc.
- Modify molotov fire shapes a bit
- Modify explosion damage are now leveling same with loop level. Good for damaging enemy with cluster bomb but may instant kill you on higher loop
-
- Please let me know if after this update, if you guys still got issues on "Known Issues": Lost collider / No Hit / No Interaction after a while play. (To temporary solve: exit to main menu and re-enter game back)
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 9 November 2021
Patch 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
