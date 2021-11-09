 Skip to content

Erazer - Devise & Destroy update for 9 November 2021

New map: Smuggler's Den!

Share · View all patches · Build 7680580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces a new mission: Smuggler's Den! This remote island is a notorious base of hostiles, bosting tough security and several objectives. You need to retrieve a stolen historical item as well as take out the base commander. Medium and hard difficulties introduce additional targets with tighter loadout budget! Prepare yourself and take on this new mission.

