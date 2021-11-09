This update introduces a new mission: Smuggler's Den! This remote island is a notorious base of hostiles, bosting tough security and several objectives. You need to retrieve a stolen historical item as well as take out the base commander. Medium and hard difficulties introduce additional targets with tighter loadout budget! Prepare yourself and take on this new mission.
Erazer - Devise & Destroy update for 9 November 2021
New map: Smuggler's Den!
