Aeon Must Die! update for 22 November 2021

A new patch is out!

Build 7680546

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a new update, bringing system corrections, gameplay fixes and various text & UI ameliorations. Without further ado, let’s dig into the patch:

Patch Notes

Bug fixes:

System:

  • Correction of a rare issue with a looping autosave indicator not saving anymore.
  • Correction of a bug where SSS rating was not allowed if a player was hit by enemies after the timer ended, on timer missions.
  • Correction of a bug where the bike would stay on screen if being called while the timer was ending.

Gameplay:

  • Correction of a rare issue where player would be unable to throw the enemy after grabbing him
  • Correction of a rare issue where the Chapter 3 would not unlock based on winning conditions of Chapter 2 Node 4.
  • Correction of a bug in phase 2 of Onyx: if the player was dying at the same time as the last enemy, the third phase would be impossible to do.
  • Correction of an animation issue where the “drop down” anim would be skipped if player hits Stalkers enemy while they were doing their “take-off” animation
  • Correction of a bug that prevents walls to appear in “Damaging walls” mission types if using the “Just you and me” bike skill

Text & UI:

  • Correction of various typos in the Russian localization
  • Correction of wrong color for Ash’s name in some dialogs
  • Correction of the mention “Enemies will grow stronger” on the pop-up before launching a revenge mission, while it does not.
  • Fix of a dialog appearing twice in intro fight. Fix of Russian localization on this card.

Thank you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1089930/Aeon_Must_Die/

