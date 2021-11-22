A new patch is out!

Hello everyone!
We’ve just released a new update, bringing system corrections, gameplay fixes and various text & UI ameliorations. Without further ado, let’s dig into the patch:
Patch Notes
Bug fixes:
System:
- Correction of a rare issue with a looping autosave indicator not saving anymore.
- Correction of a bug where SSS rating was not allowed if a player was hit by enemies after the timer ended, on timer missions.
- Correction of a bug where the bike would stay on screen if being called while the timer was ending.
Gameplay:
- Correction of a rare issue where player would be unable to throw the enemy after grabbing him
- Correction of a rare issue where the Chapter 3 would not unlock based on winning conditions of Chapter 2 Node 4.
- Correction of a bug in phase 2 of Onyx: if the player was dying at the same time as the last enemy, the third phase would be impossible to do.
- Correction of an animation issue where the “drop down” anim would be skipped if player hits Stalkers enemy while they were doing their “take-off” animation
- Correction of a bug that prevents walls to appear in “Damaging walls” mission types if using the “Just you and me” bike skill
Text & UI:
- Correction of various typos in the Russian localization
- Correction of wrong color for Ash’s name in some dialogs
- Correction of the mention “Enemies will grow stronger” on the pop-up before launching a revenge mission, while it does not.
- Fix of a dialog appearing twice in intro fight. Fix of Russian localization on this card.
Changed files in this update